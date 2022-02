Chester Water Authority (CWA) customers, did you know your water bills are going up? Do you expect better service or improved water quality with those increased rates?. On January 20, 2022, CWA quietly approved a customer rate increase during its board meeting with a total lack of transparency. Only one day prior to that meeting, offering virtually no opportunity for customer review and participation, CWA published a brief agenda, with no attachments, which only included a vague reference to the request to increase customer rates.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO