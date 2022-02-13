New Paltz Wants Cable Company to Honor Discounts for Residents

On February 6th, Dutchess County Government issued this post seeking feedback as they move into the design stages for the upcoming Youth Opportunity Union (YOU). On their website, it says The YOU will be a visionary new community center for youth and families through Dutchess County, located in the heart of Poughkeepsie. The YOU wishes to serve the entire Dutchess County Community by creating a welcoming and inclusive space where children can play, learn and grow- from infancy to adulthood. The YOU, as a fixture of the Path to Promise initiative, will focus on recreational, educational, and healthy opportunities- both physical and mental- to ensure that young people have the assets they need to achieve their full potential.
Comments / 1