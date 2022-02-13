ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

New Paltz Wants Cable Company to Honor Discounts for Residents

By CJ McIntyre
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 1 day ago
Ulster County town threatens to file a complaint if discounts aren't applied. If you live in a town in the Hudson Valley that doesn't offer choices when it comes to what cable and internet company you can use at your home, you are not alone if you are tired of dealing...

