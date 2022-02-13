New Paltz Wants Cable Company to Honor Discounts for Residents

Whether you want breakfast, lunch or dinner these restaurants are the favorites in Poughkeepsie, New York. What is that make diners so amazing? What is the appeal? Is it the quick wait times and convenience? Is it the extended hours? Most of them are open 24 hours or close to it. Is it the large menu with a vast amount of options? Some even sell booze and have ful bars. Diners have always had a home in the Hudson Valley. New Yorkers love them. I think a lot of it is the consistency. You know what to expect at a diner no matter where you are in the country.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO