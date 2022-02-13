MOUZ’ Bymas to miss IEM Katowice after positive COVID test

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t join his MOUZ teammates for IEM Katowice 2022, the team said Sunday.

Bymas, of Lithuania, will sit out the entire tournament. The rifler has been replaced on the roster by Jon “JDC” de Castro from the organization’s academy team.

The team said the remaining players all tested negative for the virus.

MOUZ opens play Tuesday in the $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Tournament. Their opponent in the best-of-one play-in round will be GODSENT.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Feb. 27.

The remaining MOUZ roster consists of David “frozen” Cernansky, Christopher “dexter” Nong, Adam “torzsi” Torzsas and Nathan “NBK” Schmitt. They are coached by Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen.

–Field Level Media

