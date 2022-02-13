ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOUZ’ Bymas to miss IEM Katowice after positive COVID test

By Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t join his MOUZ teammates for IEM Katowice 2022, the team said Sunday.

Bymas, of Lithuania, will sit out the entire tournament. The rifler has been replaced on the roster by Jon “JDC” de Castro from the organization’s academy team.

The team said the remaining players all tested negative for the virus.

MOUZ opens play Tuesday in the $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Tournament. Their opponent in the best-of-one play-in round will be GODSENT.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Feb. 27.

The remaining MOUZ roster consists of David “frozen” Cernansky, Christopher “dexter” Nong, Adam “torzsi” Torzsas and Nathan “NBK” Schmitt. They are coached by Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen.

–Field Level Media

Related
dotesports.com

Liazz to reportedly stand in for Renegades in IEM Katowice

Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas is set to compete for Renegades in the IEM Katowice Play-In stage, which will see eight of the 16 teams move to the main event, according to a report by Snowball Esports. The 24-year-old has been spending time on the sidelines since EXTREMUM benched its...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ropz out of early stages of IEM Katowice due to COVID

FaZe Clan’s new addition to its CS:GO roster, Robin “⁠ropz⁠” Kool, tested positive for COVID-19 today, just six days away from the start of IEM Katowice. He won’t play until at least Feb. 19, when his 10-day quarantine period ends, if he’s recovered by then.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

