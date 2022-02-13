ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Still Open to Playing in 2022

By Justin Leger
NECN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Brady 'hasn’t shut the door' on playing in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Is Tom Brady already reconsidering his retirement from the NFL?. Not long after announcing his retirement on social media, Brady said he'd "never say never" on the possibility of a return. Apparently, that return could...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady, Bucs Reportedly Haven’t Ruled Out QB Coming Out Of Retirement

TAMPA (CBS) – Tom Brady retired from football for less than two weeks ago. But rumors and speculation about his potential return to the NFL won’t stop popping up. The latest rumor came on Super Bowl Sunday from the NFL Network. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Tampa Bay is “leaving the door open for Tom Brady in case the legendary quarterback changes his mind on retirement.” Sources told the reporters that the Bucs “would do whatever is necessary for him to return.” Furthermore, the report indicated that changing his mind on retirement is “a possibility Brady himself isn’t completely ruling out.” Even Brady himself left the door open for a comeback during his most recent podcast episode. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he would entertain a comeback. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything… You know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. Should Brady remain retired, the NFL Network reported that the Bucs could turn their attention to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Rob Gronkowski
theScore

Report: Buccaneers open to possibility of Brady return, exploring QB trades

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not completely shut the door on the possibility that quarterback Tom Brady could return for the 2022 season. Tampa Bay is willing to do whatever is necessary to facilitate Brady's comeback, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Brady retired from the NFL...
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady retirement: Buccaneers not ruling out possible return of future Hall of Famer in 2022, per report

Tom Brady and Super Bowl Sundays have become mostly synonymous over the past 22 years, but this time it's for a much different reason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback won't be participating in The Big Game this year, having been eliminated by the very same Los Angeles Rams who'll soon play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, but he's still a major headline -- having decided to retire from the NFL this offseason. Don't go clearing out his Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker just yet, though.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette’s plan for free agency after Tom Brady’s retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at risk of losing some key players to free agency this offseason, especially after Tom Brady announced his decision to retire. With Brady no longer under center for the Bucs, the team faces a far more uncertain future. One key player who is going to be weighing his options is running back Leonard Fournette. According to Matt Lombardo, Fournette is expected to test the open market in NFL free agency.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Is Tom Brady setting himself up to join new team?

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, but there has been a lot of speculation about him returning to the field at some point. With even Brady saying recently that he will not rule out playing again, one (farfetched) theory is that the 44-year-old might be trying to pave the way to join a new team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Buccaneers#American Football#Nbc Sports Boston#Nfl Media#Bucs#The Patriots Talk Podcast
The Spun

Joe Montana Sparks Debate With Tom Brady Comment: Fans React

With seven Super Bowl rings and a number of National Football League passing records, the majority of the football world can agree that Tom Brady is the GOAT. Joe Montana isn’t ready to go there, though. The legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback was asked by The Spun this week...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Unretirement Rumors Gain Real Legitimacy With This Report

Tom Brady might be on the field in 2022 after all. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, but that hasn’t stopped many from speculating that the 44-year-old could wind up changing his mind. Many believe that Brady would not want to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he eventually decides to return for another season.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepared to take swing at two potential replacements for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL but he admittedly has not completely shut the door on a potential return for the 2022 season. According to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leaving the door open on a Brady return but they are also preparing to take a swing at Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Hopeful For Tom Brady Comeback, But Will Explore Other QB Trades

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers remain hopeful that QB Tom Brady will change his mind on retirement and return to play for them this season. However, they’re planning other contingencies. Brady himself has left that door open, saying “never say never” on a possible return....
NFL
NECN

Will Tom Brady Make an NFL Comeback? Rob Gronkowski Has a Prediction

Gronk's prediction about Tom Brady's NFL future makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady left the door open on a possible NFL comeback, and Rob Gronkowski believes it's only a matter of time before he walks through it. Brady announced his NFL retirement earlier...
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Look: A Rams Player Proposed After Winning The Super Bowl

A Los Angeles Rams player had two rings after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night…. Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend following his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend,...
NFL
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy