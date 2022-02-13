Thank you to our wonderful neighbor

Editor, Register-Mail: Some thoughts on the prayer service with a focus on ADOPTION, held Feb. 6 at Saint Patrick’s Church for those who missed it. The speaker, Traci Brown, shared her life story as an adopted child. I think we need to hear more positive reports such as she shared of being part of a loving family, rather than the news stories of abused foster and adopted children — not to say we should be unaware of those also.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO