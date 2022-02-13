Thank you to our wonderful neighbor

Hello Helena. I have a friend who has served on the board of a local nonprofit for many years. She often speaks about what a generous community Helena is. This past December and January, as I drove the streets of Helena, it seemed to me that there were significantly more Christmas light displays than other years. It was beautiful!
Thank you for supporting the 2022 WITF Roses campaign. The campaign deadline for orders was 10:30am on Monday, February 14. While we can no longer accept your order for roses,. you can support WITF and select a different premium gift,. or designate your entire gift to benefit WITF. If you...
Editor, Register-Mail: Some thoughts on the prayer service with a focus on ADOPTION, held Feb. 6 at Saint Patrick’s Church for those who missed it. The speaker, Traci Brown, shared her life story as an adopted child. I think we need to hear more positive reports such as she shared of being part of a loving family, rather than the news stories of abused foster and adopted children — not to say we should be unaware of those also.
The Twin Ports community is working hard to address homelessness but more needs to be done. Our neighbors without homes face countless daily challenges like exposure to extreme weather, unsanitary conditions and violence. Many get sick enough to need hospital care but lack a place to continue healing once discharged — the frequent result is a return trip to the hospital.
The Lincoln County Humane Society would like to thank Lexi Wagner of Merrill who came in with her family and made a donation for the pets. She had community service for her school (RVA) and picked LCHS to donate to. “Thank you so much for thinking of the pets!” LCHS staff said.
This past Saturday, groups of local scouts braved chilly temperatures to fan out across neighborhoods in Dalton and Whitfield County and Chatsworth and Murray County. Their mission: Distribute door-hangers explaining the annual Scouting for Food program, a joint service project of the local Boy Scouts and the Kiwanis Club of Dalton that began in 1987.
This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I’ve worked as a caregiver for over 10 years and one of the most common things I’ve noticed is seniors that have been abandoned by their family’s. Parents and grandparents that have spent their lives raising their children, putting their children through college, helping their children, are frequently abandoned in their time of need.
SAFFORD — Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry is asking for the public’s help in determining if the pantry should expand the education portion of its mission. A survey is asking residents if they would be interested in purchasing plant starts, and harvested fruits and vegetables from Our Neighbor’s Farm.
Correction: An earlier version of this story and headline mistakenly said that commissioners adopted socially conscious sheltering principles as an alternative to Sumter County’s no-kill standard. Revising Sumter County’s animal shelter policy, commissioners Tuesday night committed to continue the shelter’s open admissions and no-kill standards. The action...
She spoke softly, “Thank you. Thank you for coming.”. The way these words were spoken caused me to gulp a deep breath while my heart fluttered. In my mind, I was doing my job. A physician visiting one of our COVID-positive patients in the hospital. In my mind, I...
February 1, 2022 marked our 8th year serving Maryland's Mid Shore.
Good morning all you fine folks. I would like to thank the men and woman, all I know is they call themselves neighbors, for helping clear out the end of my driveway and mail box. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am blessed and God Bless you.
I would like to thank Dan Douylliez for delivering my newspaper as well as neighbors and also for always helping out when the need is there. He truly is a giving person as well as his wife, Cyndi, and we’re all so glad to have him as part of our families. We are grateful for their friendship and care.
We wish to offer our heartfelt appreciation and an overwhelming gratitude for the support, love and care extended to us after the loss of our son, Lewis. We moved to the Vail Valley to settle into a small town and we have experienced the innate blessing of living in such a tight-knit community when we needed it most.
