The Youngstown State women's basketball team earned its 15th Horizon League win of the season, after beating Purdue Fort Wayne on the road 69-55 Sunday. The 15 league wins extends YSU's school record for conference wins and also ties the Penguins with IUPUI for most in the league this season. Overall the Penguins improved to 21-4 and have won three straight games.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO