NFL

Arizona Cardinals release statement in support of Kyler Murray

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 1 day ago

The 2022 football schedule is approaching the NFL offseason where player movement is at its peak. Several high-profile quarterbacks are rumored to possibly become available, which could make for a hectic trade season. One situation that was unexpected but bears watching is the Arizona Cardinals’ partnership with 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

Since leading the Cards to a first-round knockout in the postseason after starting the season 10-2, Murray’s name has been linked to several strange reports.

First, it was him scrubbing his social media of all traces tying him to the Cardinals. A few days later, the franchise did the same, removing pictures of all other players on the roster, except for two lonely photos of Murray in Cardinals gear.

Then, there was his teammate, Christian Kirk admitting there’s some future uncertainty with Murray and the team. Yet, Murray remains under contract for the 2022 season, so what exactly is Kirk hinting at?

Other reports have suggested Murray is frustrated with the team and also that the team doesn’t like how he carries himself, being immature and self-centered, per the report.

What to make of Arizona Cardinals-Kyler Murray reports

So, what does all this mean? Is Kyler Murray angling for a trade out of town? Are the Cardinals the ones pushing for a trade?

According to the team, they don’t have any bad feeling toward Murray and are excited to have him be a part of their team as their franchise’s starting quarterback, citing their improvement since he’s arrived.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement reads. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Arizona Cardinals official statement on Kyler Murray

With Murray up for a contract extension this offseason, it could be that he doesn’t feel optimistic about securing the bag from the Cardinals. Maybe he knows that and is posturing for a trade out of town to a team that will value him as the potential franchise quarterback he’s shown to be. Either way, we should have an answer soon enough. Or, there’s always baseball I guess.

Comments / 0

