What may at times feel like a flutter in your heart, or an increased heart rate, or even dizziness and fatigue, can all be signs of atrial fibrillation, or AFib. What may seem like a fleeting moment, could lead to serious illness and permanent damage – especially in older adults. In fact, AFib is a major cause of strokes in older adults, which can be debilitating and a life-limiting factor.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO