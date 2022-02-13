Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Remains out Monday

For Monday night’s Eastern Conference rematch on Valentine’s Day, the Detroit Pistons (12-44, 26-30 ATS) are seeking to defeat the Washington Wizards (25-30, 20-33-2 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will the Wizards pick up their third consecutive win against the Pistons? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.
Josh Robbins: Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning after Covid-19) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards host the Pistons on Monday night, the Wizards said. Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Tommy Beer @TommyBeer. Marc Stein:. 3 years after trading...
Former Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans shed some light on the dysfunctional environment he left behind in the nation's capital. Bertans, who was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, said that much of his former team's chemistry issues stemmed from infighting over playing time. "For me...
Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
Goran Dragic is expected to get bought out of his contract by the San Antonio Spurs, and as a result, is a very wanted man. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are expected to buy out Dragic, and there are a plethora of teams that are in pursuit of him. Here is the full quote from Wojnarowski:
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing without All-Star guard Darius Garland on Friday night at Indiana. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed the decision about 90 minutes before tipoff. Garland is listed on the injury report with a sore back. He averages 19.9 points and 8.1 assists. Garland’s...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of missing out on the playoffs this season, as the team continues to struggle. After beginning the season as a starter, Lakers wing. now finds himself out of the team’s rotation. He issued a strong warning following the Lakers’ last game.
Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smith is dealing with a sprained right elbow. As a result, he will not be able to play Monday night. In 37 games this season, Smith is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4...
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Indiana Pacers fans welcomed back Caris LeVert with a loud ovation during pregame introductions. His newly former team even honored him with a highlight reel during the first timeout of the game. Then, he went out and did what he does best — play winning basketball....
Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
Arriving late to a Memphis Grizzlies game would not be a wise decision right now.
Whether you're watching on TV or inside of an arena, being punctual is a must.
The Grizzlies scored more than 30 points in the first quarter for the ninth consecutive game on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. The scoring...
Wagner (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Denver. Wagner will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest as he continues to nurse a left rib contusion. It's unclear when the 24-year-old is expected to return to the court, though his next opportunity will come Wednesday versus the Hawks.
Fultz (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nuggets. Fultz was cleared to resume practicing in the G League in early January, but since that time, updates on where the 23-year-old stands in his recovery from a torn ACL have been few and far between. The Magic haven't indicated that Fultz suffered a setback, but at this stage, he's likely to remain out through the All-Star break. Fultz's last appearance at the NBA level came Jan. 6, 2021.
A disastrous start to the season wasn’t enough to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade at the deadline. However, they quickly noted that they would be active in the buy-out market after failing to add a much-needed piece to their roster. The Lakers have shifted their...
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team would be looking to the buyout market after failing to make a deal at the trade deadline this year. Now it may be time for him to make good on his word. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the...
Iguodala (back) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers. Iguodala wasn't expected to be available against the Clippers, and he'll officially be held out for a fourth consecutive game due to lower-back tightness. His final chance to suit up before the All-Star break will be Wednesday against the Nuggets.
WASHINGTON -- — De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game with Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110 on Saturday night. Harrison Barnes added 21 points for the Kings, who acquired six players this week before...
Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with Detroit. Porzingis will miss his second straight game as a member of the Wizards and his seventh consecutive overall. His next chance to make his debut for Washington will be Wednesday against the Pacers, but at this point it wouldn't be a surprise if the team waits to bring him back until after the All-Star break.
