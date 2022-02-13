H.S. wrestling; Maxwell delivers, Delsea captures state Group 3 crown

FRANKLIN – Luke Maxwell might have had a little trouble walking off the mat following his exhausting bout.

That wasn’t a problem because his teammates were ready to do the heavy lifting.

Minutes after his state-title clinching victory, the junior 215-pounder was hoisted onto his teammate’s shoulders to start a wild celebration – an image that will be forever etched into the history of the Delsea Regional High School wrestling team.

Maxwell’s 4-3 decision put the finishing touches on the victory as the Crusaders rallied from a big deficit to capture the state Group 3 title, knocking off Warren Hills 28-27 in a thrilling final at Franklin High school.

South Jersey wrestling was riding on Delsea’s shoulders as the Crusaders were the only area team left competing for a state title in Sunday’s finals. The area has never been blanked of a state title since the tournament began in 1982.

It was Delsea’s third state title in its history, joining the 1991 and 2015 squads.

Maxwell, who had missed all of last season with an injury, has been wrestling for most of his teammates since they were little kids. The state title was a culmination of the work and sweat over all those years.

“This is awesome. … This moment brings it all together,” Maxwell said.

Following consecutive wins by Jared Schoppe (175 pounds) and Danny DiGiovacchino (190), Maxwell stepped onto the mat knowing he had a chance to clinch the title.

“I try not to think too much (going out there), I don’t want to overwhelm myself,” Maxwell said. “Just go out there and do what I need to do.”

Maxwell scored a pivotal takedown in the second period, but it was a third-period reversal that proved to be the deciding factor.

“It couldn’t have been a more crowd-pleasing bout coming down to our strength on their strength,” Delsea head coach Greg Sawyer said.

“I still don’t know if the excitement is worth all the nerves leading up to it though.”

Many figured the big fellas would be the deciding factor in the state final, but they would have to wait as the meet started with 106.

Delsea lost the first four bouts and quickly fell behind 14-0.

Freshman Jamar Dixon stopped the bleeding with a pin at 132, but it was a fall by junior Austin Boos that really turned momentum in Delsea’s favor.

Down 6-3 in the third period, Boos went to his favorite move to deliver the pin.

“Since eighth grade, it’s my go-to move when I need a pin,” Boos said. “Head lever, lift it up and sink it over to a deep half.”

In what has been an up-and-down season for Boos, who carries a 17-13 record, the pin will be remembered as one of the signature moments of this title run.

“He hits that duck from head lever to a pin and the place erupted after that,” Sawyer said.

Boos’ pin provided a much-needed bolt of energy to the Delsea bench too.

“As soon as Austin had that huge upset pin, that was amazing, I think that really helped us win,” Maxwell said.

In a tight one-point meet, there were plenty of little things that Delsea worked into its favor.

Tyson Derenberger’s ride-out in the third period to seal a 3-2 win at 158, Marius Fennell’s refusal to give up any bonus points in a loss at 144 and Michael Hopkins’ ability to limit the damage to a major decision loss also played crucial roles in the team victory.

“It’s tough to ride a kid like Tyson did for over a minute and not get hit for stalling,” Sawyer said. “That was a testament of what he was doing on top. He kept working that cross-face cradle and working for stuff.

“… And Hopkins is a kid with no wins, he goes out there and only gets majored, that was huge.”

State Group 3 Final

Delsea 28, Warren Hills 27

106: Charlie Piccione, WH, d. Gage Summers, 5-3; 113: Kevin Riedinger, WH, d. Zavier Stokes, 4-2; 120: Josh Lee, WH, tech fall Jacob Hassett, 17-0, 4:40; 126: Shawn Redfield, WH, d. Ale Zimmermann, 6-4 (SV); 132: Jamar Dixon, D, p. Maxius Pagano, 2:56; 138: Gio DeGeorge, D, md. Ryan Lundy, 14-5; 144: Jared Lee, WH, d. Marius Fennell, 7-1; 150: Austin Boos, D, p. Cody Miller, 5:15; 158: Tyson Derenberger, D, d. Michael Drazer, 3-2; 165: Stephen Malia, WH, md. Michael Hopkins, 12-1; 175: Jared Schoppe, D, d. Owen Frizzell, 5-0; 190: Danny DiGiovacchino, D, d. Ryan Galka, 9-2 215: Luke Maxwell, D, d. Jarett Pantusso, 4-3; 285: Paul Hamas, WH, forfeit.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: H.S. wrestling; Maxwell delivers, Delsea captures state Group 3 crown