Spoiler-Fearing Man to Skip Birth of His Child to See ‘The Batman’

By Christian Zilko
 1 day ago

The Batman ” does not hit theaters until next month, but Matt Reeves ’ take on the Caped Crusader is already causing marital friction. A Reddit user recently captured the Internet’s attention when she lamented that her husband has taken his DC Comics fandom to a new level, as he is planning on missing the birth of their child so that he can see the movie on opening day.

The man’s wife took to the infamous “Am I the Asshole?” subreddit to figure out if she was the one in the wrong for objecting to this idea. “My (25F) husband (28M) and I are expecting a baby. As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early march. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day. The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day” she wrote in a Reddit post .

It turns out that the man has a reason for potentially spending the first day of his new family’s existence at a movie theater: he’s worried about spoilers. “He says it is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers and that, even I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrived a few hours late and is not such a big deal,” his wife wrote. “He says I am being irrational and emotional because of being pregnant. I am upset because I feel deprioritized by him.”

While the Reddit users who responded to her post tended to be supportive of this woman and critical of her husband’s priorities, no verdict was reached on whether or not he’ll be seeing the movie spoiler-free. It is worth noting that “The Batman” has a running time of two hours and 55 minutes, so even if the new father attends an early screening, it still has a high chance of cutting into the birth of his offspring.

“The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson , Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis. The film is set to be released on March 4.

