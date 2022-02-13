Shoppers ‘showed their heart’ during scavenger hunt in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Local families got the chance to explore the small businesses on Main Street during the “Show Us Your Heart” scavenger hunt on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Sponsored by the Jersey Shore, Manasquan and Asbury Park chambers of commerce, and Gottlieb District 1906, the event encourages participants to peruse the various shops on Main Street.

“The purpose of the event is to help and support the business during the challenging winter season, which is categorically a difficult time for business to survive,” said Fallon Shultz, the Chief Curator at Gottlieb District 1906.

Participants got numbered hearts and searched throughout downtown Manasquan to find a matching heart posted on a businesses window, then receiving a small gift.

“The hearts make for an intimate touchpoint with the businesses with the hearts, which match what we give the participants. You have to walk into the business, get acquainted with business owners and get a prize,” said Ms. Shultz.

Participants also wrote encouraging and positive messages with chalk along the sidewalk of Main Street.

