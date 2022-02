“Tackling the Debt Crisis,” December-January, page 6, ignores important background facts while proffering only governmental solutions. Specifically, for the last two decades or so, law schools in the U.S. have graduated twice as many lawyers than are actually needed. I suspect this trend will continue for another two decades. Many other factors are in place, including the fact that there are too many law schools.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO