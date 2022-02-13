Mansfield state-top 50 safety commits to Texas Tech

When Texas Tech hired Joey McGuire as its football coach three months ago, it was counting on McGuire's connections and likability among Texas high school coaches to pay off on the recruiting trail.

That aspect seems to be coming to fruition.

On Sunday, Mansfield safety Brenden Jordan committed to the Red Raiders.

Though Mansfield finished only 4-6 this past season, recruiting services have put a blue-chip grade on Jordan. He's rated the 34th-best prospect in Texas and 127th in the nation among this year's high-school juniors by 247Sports and No. 43 in the state and No. 228 in the nation by Rivals.

Jordan's pledge gives the Red Raiders 11 commitments for their class of 2023 with six of the 11 being ranked among the state's top 100 prospects by recruiting services. Rivals ranks Tech's collection as the fifth-best in the country and 247Sports ranks it sixth.

Before Jordan announced for Tech, the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back listed Arkansas and Arizona as his other short-list favorites. He is known to have scholarship offers from 11 programs with Colorado, Kansas, Mississippi, Mississippi State, SMU and Southern California among them.

Jordan was the District 11-6A defensive sophomore of the year in 2020.

Tech 2023 commitments

The following high-school juniors have made oral commitments to Texas Tech for the Red Raiders' 2023 class. Oral commitments are non-binding until a player signs a letter of intent.

Jake Strong, 6-2, 200, QB, Justin Northwest; Kaleb Smith, 6-1, 175, WR, Frisco Reedy; Tyrone West, 6-2, 185, WR, Humble; Kaden Carr, 6-5, 300, OT, Amarillo; Daniel Sill, 6-5, 260, OT, College Station; Isaiah Crawford, 6-4, 210, OLB, Post; John Curry, 6-3, 187, ILB, Coronado; Anquan Willis, 6-1, 220, OLB-RB, Wichita Falls Rider; Brenden Jordan, 6-0, 185, S, Mansfield; Chapman Lewis, 6-1, 170, S, Burleson Centennial; Calvin Simpson-Hunt, 6-0, 175, DB, Waxahachie.