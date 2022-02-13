ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

NWA humane society provides free pet food

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifnRH_0eDQRIlh00

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — People were able to get their furry friends free pet food Saturday at the NWA Humane Society in Rogers.

The event began at 8:00 in the morning and provided free 40-pound bags of dog food to anyone who needed it.

Clayton Morgan with the Humane Society said it’s important to make sure people are able to support their pets and keep them well fed.

“The Humane Society for Animals and Simmons partnered together again for a dog food drive. We’re trying to help the community, the people that are needing a little help this time of year.
Energy bills are up, everything’s up, foods up,” he said. “So what we decided to do was have another food drive here to help everybody that’s having trouble making it in the community.”

The event concluded once there were no more bags to give out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Lifestyle
Rogers, AR
Society
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Society
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Food Drive#Nwa Humane#The Nwa Humane Society#The Humane Society#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy