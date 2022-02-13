NWA humane society provides free pet food

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — People were able to get their furry friends free pet food Saturday at the NWA Humane Society in Rogers.

The event began at 8:00 in the morning and provided free 40-pound bags of dog food to anyone who needed it.

Clayton Morgan with the Humane Society said it’s important to make sure people are able to support their pets and keep them well fed.

“The Humane Society for Animals and Simmons partnered together again for a dog food drive. We’re trying to help the community, the people that are needing a little help this time of year.

Energy bills are up, everything’s up, foods up,” he said. “So what we decided to do was have another food drive here to help everybody that’s having trouble making it in the community.”

The event concluded once there were no more bags to give out.

