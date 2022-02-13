ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Boho decor is back in style. Here are the home pieces you need to get on-trend

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BH5iq_0eDQRCTL00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Are you looking for a way to decorate your living space that will give it character that’s as unique as it is timeless? You might want to consider a bohemian-style makeover. Also referred to simply as boho, this eclectic interior design was introduced in Paris, France in the 19th century and became popular in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Today a fresh, contemporary take on the classic boho style is on trend. From artwork to furniture to accent pieces, there are numerous home decor items available that will add a touch of Bohemian appeal to your place.

What is boho?

A person who pursues a unique or unconventional life is often referred to as bohemian. Boho home design can be described similarly, as the intriguing pieces used to create this decorative style stand out from traditional decor.

Just about any item can sport a boho style. Some of the most popular home pieces include furniture, wall art, area rugs , tapestries, bedding, curtains and accent pieces like pillows, throws and baskets.

Characteristic of boho style

Eclectic is one the first words that come to mind when describing items that fit into the boho aesthetic. They typically lack specific structure or color schemes and have artistic or creative appeal. However, they do include a few common elements:

  • Mixed textures, bold hues and ornate patterns are some of the hallmarks of bohemian-inspired pieces. Boho is as worldly as it is timeless, as it’s inspired by several cultures and can be vintage or contemporary.
  • Elements of nature are also popular in the boho home style. When creating a bohemian feel in a home, many decorators include plants.
  • Natural materials like wood, rattan, textiles and metal are used to make boho home accessories, including shelves, rugs, furniture and accent pieces. Macrame accents in particular are popular.
  • Animals, flowers, plants and people are often the subjects of colorful bohemian art.

When it comes to home decorating, boho style is versatile, too. Whether you are planning to update an entire room or simply add a few accent pieces, there are boho items available for any room.

Best boho home pieces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwEqq_0eDQRCTL00

Lush Decor Bohemian Stripe Window Curtains

With bold colors and fun patterns, these curtains are the perfect window dressing to complete any room’s bohemian decor. They are crafted in polyester fabric that’s easy to maintain and come in several size options.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hexSp_0eDQRCTL00

A Nice Night Floral Mandala Paisley Comforter Set

Turning a bedroom into a bohemian retreat is easy with this stylish comforter set that’s made of super soft microfiber material. In addition to a comforter, it includes two pillow cases.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrdBC_0eDQRCTL00

JLA Home Madison Park Moroccan Tile 4-Piece Deco Box Set

This tile set includes four pieces with interesting patterns and bright colors that will make them the focal point of your favorite boho space. Each tile is gel-coated to create a textured look.

Sold by Macy’s

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfPTU_0eDQRCTL00

Lavish Home 5-Piece Bamboo Bathroom Decor Set

Constructed of natural bamboo, this accessory set provides a great way to add a bit of boho style to a bathroom. It includes a soap dish, toothbrush holder, tray, liquid soap dispenser and small trash can.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hnq7Z_0eDQRCTL00

Stratton Home Decor Round Tulum Rattan Mirror

This mirror features an attention-grabbing design with bamboo for a look that’s both artistic and natural. It has a built-in D-ring for easy installation. The cheerful design will brighten any living space.

Sold by Home Depot , Kohl’s , Macy’s and Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GsMz_0eDQRCTL00

JONATHAN Y Bohemian Flair Vintage Medallion Area Rug

The eclectic pattern of this colorful rug makes it the perfect accent piece for creating boho home decor. In addition to the attractive design, it boasts strong material that holds up well to everyday wear. It’s available in a choice of sizes and color patterns.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JahE_0eDQRCTL00

Langley Street Boho Rainbow III by Regina Moore Wrapped Canvas Painting

The vivid colors in this bohemian rainbow painting will compliment the colors of other boho decor in a room. It’s made by hand on a sturdy canvas that’s built to last.

Sold by Wayfair

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh3E8_0eDQRCTL00

LNC Wood and Crystal Beaded Chandelier

Cool shapes, vintage appeal and wooden beads make this chandelier the ideal lighting piece for a boho-inspired room. Producing a soft glow is possible thanks to the dimmable light settings.

Sold by Home Depot

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JsQX_0eDQRCTL00

Madison Park Hayden Accent Chair

This accent chair’s retro design and colorful upholstery give it bohemian flair. The vibrant appearance creates a nice contrast when paired with wood, rattan or macrame decor items.

Sold by Kohl’s

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTLsR_0eDQRCTL00

Afuly Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf

No boho room is complete without a touch of macrame. This tiered macrame shelf is stylish, easy to hang and perfect for displaying small artsy trinkets.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Agb96_0eDQRCTL00

Nearly Natural 4-foot Travelers Palm Artificial Tree

Plants are great for adding an element of nature to bohemian decor, but not everyone has a green thumb. This faux palm will always stay green and looks natural. It stands 4 feet in height.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iz9PY_0eDQRCTL00

Flintwood Solid Wood End Table

The wood and metal structure of this appealing end table give it a rustic appearance. It’s both functional and decorative, as it features a durable top with an open base for placing treasured items on display.

Sold by Wayfair

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Does it make a difference which coffee pod you use?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you received a pod coffee maker as a gift over the holidays, your mornings are better than ever. You can quickly brew one steaming-hot cup of coffee at the press of a button, and be fully caffeinated and wide-awake in minutes. You don’t even have a carafe […]
DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Decorating#Decorative#Home Depot#Bestreviews#Bohemian
TODAY.com

Keep your shoes organized with these 12 sleek storage ideas

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

59 Bathroom Decor Ideas for a Quick Makeover

You don't need a lot of design elements and color to create a room that's high in style. This bathroom features pops of color through the wallpaper accent wall. The green vase brings out the color of the accent wall even more and ties the whole space together. Curated Finds.
INTERIOR DESIGN
AOL Corp

10 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Living Room

Living room furniture can be pricey, with sofas and couches costing upwards of $1,000. But you can switch up the look of your room without having to replace the staple pieces. GOBankingRates spoke to interior designer pros to get their tips for upgrading your living room on a budget. Here's how to give your space a whole new feel without breaking the bank.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Grazia

The Best IKEA Smart Furniture To Shop Now

2022 will be the year where we’ll start to see our home furnishings become more and more intelligent. From lamps with built-in speakers, to table’s with built-in air purifiers, IKEA is bringing it literally to the table. With space optimisation becoming even more important (especially in the city), here’s the very latest smart furniture IKEA has to offer...
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
theeverygirl.com

We’re Officially Buying a Velvet Sofa After Seeing This Living Room 😍

Contrasting textures, bold colors, and an inviting, warm living space. Put those all together and what do we have? A positively gorgeous living room designed by Cortney McClure. From the intricately patterned rug to the abstract print on the wall, this space manages to perfectly combine comfortable family living with effortless glamour. Marrying function and style isn’t an easy feat, so we sat down with McClure to pick her brain on how she designed the space so we could steal her expert advice for our own living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

5 New and Inspiring Ideas For Lights In Your Home

Your home is your sanctuary for positive thinking, relaxing, meditation, or working, and lights play a big part in a home’s atmosphere. Lights have the ability to change a person’s mood and emotions just by the colour and strength of it, so if you want a happy, cosy feeling in your home, you’ll need the best lighting ideas.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

8 best hanging egg chairs that are the perfect addition to your patio

The mid-century-inspired egg chair is perhaps the ultimate indulgence when it comes to a statement patio piece. Its playful form offers an idyllic spot in which to curl up and relax, cocooning us as we drift softly in the breeze.Acknowledging that very few of us have a mature oak tree to swing from in the back garden, most designs come with a sturdy metal stand. It’s typically suspended via a strong chain and a hefty spring, which gives a little bounce, making us feel both comfy and supported.While a hanging egg chair’s natural habitat is the patio or terrace, there...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture trends of 2022

What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. There are certain types of furniture that have gained enough popularity to be deemed as trends! These furniture trends are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From furniture designs that transform and save space to sustainable furniture created from cardboard – these intriguing furniture trends are definitely here to stay.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy