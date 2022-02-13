ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who did he pick? Furniture mogul places largest legal sports wager ever on the Super Bowl

By Joe Hiti
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tsUa_0eDQR81g00

Ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl comes history as the single-largest legal sports bet ever has been placed on the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the trophy.

The bet was placed by Jim McIngvale, known for his work in the furniture industry owing Gallery Furniture in Houston, and comes in at $5 million, surpassing the previous record of a $4.9 million wager on the 2002 Super Bowl, CNBC reported.

The single money-line bet was made on the Caesars Sportsbook app in Louisiana and came less than a month after the launch of the app on Jan. 28.

Mattress Mack, as he is lovingly referred to, could now possibly make $16.2 million if the Bengals take down the Los Angeles Rams.

To make the bet, McIngvale drove from Texas to Louisiana and put his money on the Ohio team last week. This wasn’t the first time he put big money on a game, either.

When the Houston Astros lost the World Series last year, he lost a $3.25 million bet. He also lost a $6 million wager placed on Alabama to win the college football championship.

The bets aren’t just for fun, though, as McIngvale told CNBC that he makes the bets as an insurance hedge for the sales promotions he runs to bring in new customers. For example, the current promotion promises a refund on purchases of more than $3,000 if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff

The same bettor made three $1 million wagers on the Super Bowl on Saturday night at the Bellagio, and some sportsbooks disagreed on the point spread as kickoff approached Sunday afternoon. The bets at the Bellagio were:. — $1 million to win $1.05 million on the Los Angeles Rams -½...
GAMBLING
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
FOX31 Denver

With Super Bowl on deck, Colorado passes $5B wager mark in sports betting

DENVER, (KDVR) — Colorado’s sports betting industry continues to boom, with new numbers showing more than $460-million in wagers were placed in December. That total pushes the state over $5 billion in wagers since sports betting was legalized in May of 2020. For comparison, December’s numbers are 18 times higher than the first month, when many sports […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Last-minute Super Bowl bets: Who wins?

It's been a long two weeks of Super Bowl prep, and hopefully if you've stuck with the Yardbarker team, you've found some betting angles you're following for the big game. Kickoff is just around the corner, and it's time for an official pick on the winner. Heart vs. head. I...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen and stream Super Bowl 56

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, one of the best days of the year. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet in SoFi Stadium this evening for a highly anticipated Super Bowl 56 matchup. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow have had similar statistics this season and present what...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcingvale
TheStreet

Super Bowl Gives Las Vegas Strip Rivals Caesars and MGM a Big Win

The Super Bowl marked Las Vegas's official return to normal. It was the first major event held in the city since Nevada dropped its indoor mask mandate. That removed a major barrier for people wanting to visit the city famous for excess, not for carefully managing a pandemic. That led...
NFL
kusi.com

‘Mattress Mack’ placed the largest mobile sports bet in history on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Mattress Mack” loses nearly $10 million in bets after Bengals come up short in Super Bowl. According to a report by the New York Post, Mattress Mack lost a total of $9.5 million in wagers on two separate bets on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston, Texas, had potential to win a profit of $16.15 million.
NFL
Life and Style Weekly

It’s Game Time! Celebrities Flock to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles: Photos

It’s game time! Many celebrities, including actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and designer Peter Dundas, flocked to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, where the L.A. Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether stars attended for the big game, delicious food or star-studded halftime show, the football field was definitely the place to be on Sunday, February 13.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#College Football#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Gallery Furniture#Cnbc#Caesars Sportsbook#The Houston Astros
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
RamDigest

Top Betting Props to Consider for Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD – Super Bowl LVI is here and the betting spree is well on its way. As intriguing as the game is, the numerous betting props bring an extra layer of excitement to the table. Aside from betting on the winner outright, the spread and the point total, there...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Salary: How Much The NBC Analyst Makes

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned NBC broadcaster, is set to call Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night. The longtime NFL analyst is on the call with Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya. It could be the final NBC broadcast for Michaels and Tafoya, who are both expected to pursue other opportunities.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL Never Made Sense. It Makes Even Less Sense 3 Years Later.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. While the game will be a battle between an aging quarterback playing for a legacy and a young gunslinger with nothing to lose, the halftime show promises to be a sprawling event of hip-hop luminaries. And, it should be, considering Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation are producing the show.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy