Applicants to Purdue's Trask fund could get up to $50,000 for inventions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trask Innovation fund is now accepting applications from inventors who could receive up to $50,000 to further develop their innovations.

The Trask fun supports short-term projects that will enhance the commercial value of Purdue intellectual properties, according to a release from Purdue. Inventors have until Feb. 18 to apply for funding support.

Purdue faculty, staff and researchers on all Purdue campuses who have submitted their disclosures to the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization are eligible. Full eligibility and submission guidelines are available at PRFOTC's website, www.prf.org/otc.

According to Purdue's release, applications will be view by Office of Technology Commercialization (OTC) staff based on the invention's, "stage of development, commercialization potential, path to commercialization, intellectual property landscape and the applicant's commitment to commercialization."

Purdue goes on to explain the three different Trask Innovation Fund tracks that are available to applicants:

Innovation Sparks for Life Science and Medical Devices. Eligible innovations are life sciences and medical devices applications including, but not limited to therapeutics, drug discovery and development, diagnostics and agriculture. The technology must not be under any option or license.

Innovation Sparks for Physical Sciences. Eligible innovations are engineering, chemistry and computer sciences applications and other fields outside of life sciences. The technology must not be under any option or license.

Commercialization Partner Spark. Technologies in any domain are eligible if OTC has signed an option agreement with a potential licensee or the applicant is engaged with PRF to establish a commercialization partnership and will sign an option for the technology before receiving Trask funding."

Abhijit Karve, OTC's director of business development, elaborated in the release how the Trask Fund works hand-in-hand with the work of OTC.

"The fund supports the step to move innovative work from concept or even a first prototype to a more mature, proven innovation," Karve said in the release. "That step strengthens OTC's ability to apply for intellectual property protection, market and even license innovations so they can reach the public to improve people's lives."