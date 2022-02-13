ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Mississippi State women's basketball set for rematch against Ole Miss

By Andy Kostka, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
STARKVILLE — The last time these two teams met, Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin made a statement that rang in the ears of Mississippi State.

“I think we showed who’s the best right now. That’s us," McPhee-McCuin said. "We plan on doing that again when we go to Starkville."

The Rebels (18-5, 6-4 SEC) and Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5) tip off Sunday (3 p.m., SEC Network) with a chance to put her plans to the test.

LAST TIME:How Ole Miss secured its first win against Mississippi State women's basketball since 2014

VS GATORS:Shorthanded Mississippi State women's basketball falls to Florida but gets standing ovation

Mississippi State struggled Jan. 16 against Ole Miss, unable to match up with forward Shakira Austin, who scored 21 points with 10 rebounds. The challenge will be there once more, with forward Ravel Farley not expected to play for the Bulldogs. That leaves Charlotte Kohl as the lone post player at interim coach Doug Novak's disposal.

Follow along below for live updates between the in-state rivals.

