ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US men beat Germany, earn top seed in hockey knockout round

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING (AP) — The United States beat Germany 3-2 in its final preliminary round game to earn the top seed in...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

'They've ruined it for all of us,' former Olympic figure skater says of Russia doping

BEIJING — Yet again, the Olympic Games have been touched by the specter of doping. This week, it came to light that 15-year-old Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned drug. The test result came from a sample Valieva gave Dec. 25, 2021. But it wasn't revealed until this week, the day after Valieva helped her Russian Olympic Committee team win a gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event.
SPORTS
Reuters

Figure skating-No more Games for Americans Hubbell and Donohue

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the Olympic rings on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium after winning a bronze medal on Monday. Having finished fourth in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, savoured their emotional...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Kampfer
The Associated Press

Young US hockey team beats Canada to start Olympics 2-0

BEIJING (AP) — It’s no secret the young United States men’s hockey team is fast and skilled. Turns out the kids can hit, too. Answering all the questions raised about their youth and inexperience, the U.S. went toe to toe with Canada in a bruising matchup between the longtime rivals. Using not just speed and skill but also a healthy dose of physicality against bigger, stronger opponents, the Americans emerged with a hard-earned 4-2 victory Saturday and are unbeaten in two games at the Olympics.
HOCKEY
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Beijing Olympics#Slovakia#Ap#Americans
The Independent

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted U.S. law that criminalizes doping schemes in events involving American athletes. The law calls for fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who participate in doping programs that influence international sports.“Doctors and coaches who give performance-enhancing drugs to athletes are directly liable" under the...
U.S. POLITICS
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
WPTV

How does overtime hockey work at the Olympics?

If you’re a fan of the NHL and watching hockey in the Olympics, you might be wondering what happens if the game is still tied at the end of regulation? Does it work like the NHL? Is it 3-on-3? Does it follow playoff rules with 20-minute periods until someone scores?
NHL
olympics.com

Men's ice hockey Day 4 Round Up: USA beat Canada, Czech Republic stun ROC

The United States men claimed their first Olympic victory over Canada since Vancouver 2010, while Czech Republic beat reigning champions ROC in the Beijing 2022 men's ice hockey tournament on Saturday (12 February) Canada's Maxim Noreau bemoaned his team's defensive efforts against a vibrant young U.S. side, saying. "They are...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Olympics Live: US clinches men's hockey tournament top seed

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The United States has clinched the top seed in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament. The young Americans beat Germany 3-2 on Sunday to finish the preliminary round a perfect 3-0-0. The U.S is the only team to win all three of its group stage games in regulation.
SPORTS
Salina Post

US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women's hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games. That sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. The Canadians advanced...
SPORTS
Salina Post

History for Humphries, who wins Olympic monobob gold for US

BEIJING (AP) — Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal in bobsledding and her first for the United States. The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women's monobob event. It was the first gold by any country other than Germany in seven events so far at the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
Salina Post

Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony on hold

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into...
SPORTS
2 On Your Side

WNY native Hayley Scamurra scores 1st Olympic goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York native Hayley Scamurra scored her first Olympic goal Monday as the United States faced Finland in the women's hockey semifinals. Scamurra scored the third goal for USA in the game. Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and...
BUFFALO, NY
Norwalk Hour

Slafkovsky, 17, among standout stars in hockey at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The best player so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics is also the youngest. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia is six weeks away from his 18th birthday and already drawing comparisons to Jaromir Jagr. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward is tied for the most goals at the Olympics with four. Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay said Slafkovsky actually reminds him of New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Clark Gillies.
NHL
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy