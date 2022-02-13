Game day food facts: Americans to consume the most amount of food on Super Bowl Sunday

When it comes to unbeatably delicious fried chicken there are a plenty of chains to choose from. Two of the largest are Popeyes and Church's Chicken. Popeyes, with its Louisiana style and Cajun spices, was founded in 1972. Church's Chicken, which started in Texas and has more of a general Southern taste profile, dates back to 1952. Both establishments serve up down-home recipes and decadent comfort food. There are buttery biscuits, ooey-gooey macaroni & cheese, sandwiches, crispy chicken tenders, and of course, the fried chicken pieces served up and dished out by both restaurants. Both fried chicken chains put their own spin on each of these items, but while there are many delicious options at both chains, there are also some flops.

