BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Anyone who’s wanted to try to lace up a pair of ice skates for the first time had a chance to this weekend in the Twin Cities. Saturday was an ‘Olympic Celebration’ at the Bloomington Ice Center, with the event timed to drum up excitement for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Close to 200 people were in attendance, with kids getting the chance to learn tips from professionals at the Center on everything from skating around to performing jumps in the air.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO