Mckeesport, PA

SUV Crashes Into Side Of Home In McKeesport

 1 day ago
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police and EMS are on the scene of a crash in McKeesport.

Just before 1:30, police were called to 2500 block of Walnut Street when an SUV crashed into the side of a home.

According to the person living at the home, a dad was teaching a teenager how to drive when the vehicle hit the home.

The home is currently without water as the vehicle hit the waterline and People’s Gas is looking at the scene now in case of a possible gas leak.

It’s not known if anyone was hurt in the crash at this time.

