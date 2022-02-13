ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Zendaya Just Secured Massive Payday for Upcoming Movie

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya is set to make a pretty penny for her next project. Puck News' "What I'm Hearing" newsletter, from former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matt Belloni, reported that Zendaya could make between $11 and $13 million for the new movie Challengers. The film will be directed by Luca Guadagnino and also...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Zendaya Holding Tom Holland’s Waist Causes Twitter Frenzy

Nearly six months after Zendaya and Tom Holland, both 25, made headlines with signs of their off-screen romance, it’s clear that things between the two co-stars are getting even more serious, with Zendaya flying across the pond to be alongside the U.K. native. Over the weekend, the Spiderman: No...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Cancels Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel canceled three mystery series over the past few months. There will be no further installments of the Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises. The stars of each franchise wound up breaking the bad news to their fans on their own. Back in November,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Josh O'connor
Connecticut Post

Zendaya Says ‘I Still Have Scars on My Leg’ From Filming ‘Euphoria’ Withdrawal Episode

Zendaya revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she still has scars on her legs from filming the fifth episode of “Euphoria” Season 2, titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” The devastating episode finds her character Rue having a breakdown while in withdrawal from drugs. The extended opening sequence pits Rue against her mother Leslie (Nika King), who has just found out about her relapse. Rue gets confrontational with her family, and she later abandons them when they try to drive her to rehab.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man star Zendaya joins West Side Story actor in new movie

Spider-Man star Zendaya will be joining actor Mike Faist from Spielberg's West Side Story in a brand new movie from Luca Guadagnino. The new film, titled Challengers, is a sports-themed romance which sees Zendaya playing a former tennis player turned coach who turns her husband (Faist) into a Grand Slam champion, The Wrap reports.
MOVIES
Variety

Zendaya Responds to Complaints About ‘Euphoria’ Glorifying Drugs: ‘It’s Not a Moral Tale’

Zendaya hit back at “Euphoria” critics who have criticized HBO’s Emmy-winning, high-school drama series for glorifying drug use. The educational organization D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) put out a statement last month condemning “Euphoria” for “misguidedly glorifying and erroneously depicting high-school student drug use.” The series is currently airing its second season. “Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing,” Zendaya recently told Entertainment Weekly when asked about D.A.R.E.’s critique. “If anything, the feeling behind ‘Euphoria,’ or whatever we have always been trying to do with...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Puck News#Mgm#Hbo#Rue#Entertainment Weekly
CinemaBlend

Tom Holland Shares Zendaya’s Funny Reaction To The Uncharted Movie’s Stunts

Part of the fun of video games is that they can let you do pretty much anything. Characters can basically do whatever the creator can dream up. When those video games get adapted into movies, it means translating those crazy ideas into reality. And apparently, in the case of the new (and long delayed) Uncharted movie, that was easier said than done. As Tom Holland had some difficulty explaining one of the stunts to Zendaya in one sounds like a pretty funny exchange.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore Gushes About Watching Tom Holland ‘Fall in Love’ With the ‘Greatest Woman’ Zendaya

Team Tomdaya! As Tom Holland’s romance with Zendaya has continued to heat up, Drew Barrymore is looking back at the couple’s journey to love. “@tomholland2013 I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you,” the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, captioned a throwback snap of the twosome via Instagram on Saturday, January 29. “And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!”
CELEBRITIES
willmarradio.com

Fans not exactly feeling euphoria after unveiling of Zendaya's latest wax statue

A proud posting of the latest star re-created by the artists of Madame Tussauds in London has some Zendaya fans crying foul. The wax figure is dressed and posed in a hot pink Stella McCartney suit Zendaya wore at a 2016 red carpet Humane Society of the United States event. However, some critics are saying no way to the representation of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star's likeness.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Time Out Global

‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya is the latest addition to Madame Tussauds

Whether you think Madame Tussauds’ waxworks are ingenious works of art or ghoulish nightmare fuel, getting turned into one undoubtedly means a celebrity has ARRIVED. So it’s exciting to see Zendaya get the Tussauds treatment this week. And though the star might be permanently dishevelled in teen drugs drama ‘Euphoria’, her artfully crafted new doppelgänger won’t have a hair out of place. The Madame Tussauds crew have styled Zendaya in a zippy neon pink suit, with her hair neatly parted and her face wearing a wry Mona Lisa-esque expression.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Mark Major Relationship Milestone

Tom Holland and Zendaya may have bought a house together, taking their real-life romance to the next level. According to a report by The Mirror, the two 25-year-old actors purchased a massive 6-bedroom house in London. So far, the couple has not confirmed this news or commented on it. Holland...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Zendaya establishes herself as "a dramatic actress to be reckoned with" in this week's Euphoria episode

"Euphoria’s sophomore season has largely been an examination of Rue Bennett, expertly executed by Zendaya, and her descent into addiction," says Jenna Amatulli. "With each passing episode, viewers have been transfixed by the extreme lengths Rue is willing to go for a fix, but this hits an apex in episode five. Premiering on Sunday, the episode features an explosive opening sequence followed by an all-night foot chase—which includes robbery, several physical fights, and a car crash—that solidifies Zendaya as a dramatic actress to be reckoned with." Amatulli adds: " We’ve long known that Rue isn’t the most likable person, but at this point she’s entirely unrecognizable. Through her addiction, she’s taken on an ugliness we’ve not been exposed to. She is fundamentally changed. What fully sells this transformation is arguably Zendaya’s mastery at physicality. Through long tracking shots of her running for what feels like hours, Rue escapes the cops, barking dogs, birthday parties, and cars in her mania. Amid her running, she jumps onto a burning barbecue, over a card table decorated with food trays, and leaps fences like a D1 track star. Each scene was more exhausting to watch than the next. I kept thinking that Zendaya must’ve been covered in bruises after this episode, only to see that she posted a scar and a shiner on her Instagram Story from her time filming that proved just that. Her commitment to Rue cannot be understated and did not go unnoticed: Twitter exploded on Sunday night with calls for Zendaya to get another Emmy Award for the episode."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Joins 'John Wick' Franchise

The John Wick franchise continues to grow, ahead of John Wick 4, and now a Sons of Anarchy actor has joined the series. Deadline reports that actor Ray McKinnon will play a supporting role in Starz's The Continental, a prequel to the hit movies starring Keanu Reeves. According to the outlet, McKinnon will portray a character named Jenkins, though no other details about the role have been shared at this time. McKinnon is most well-known for playing Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter in Sons of Anarchy. He has reprised the role in SoA spinoff Mayans M.C., last appearing in the show's Season 3 finale.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy