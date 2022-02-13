ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

Could higher taxes come with your cannabis purchase in Ontario?

By KATIJA STJEPOVIC KTVB.COM
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJQt9_0eDQQGtc00

Originally published Feb. 10 on KTVB.COM .

Marijuana has been legal in Oregon for seven years. Malheur County, home to Ontario, the city just west of the Idaho-Oregon state line, is the Oregon’s per-capita sales leader for cannabis.

Currently, there is a 3% sales tax tacked on to cannabis purchases. Senate bill 1506, introduced by Sen. Lynn P. Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, would increase it to 10%.

The city of Ontario claims that 90% of its marijuana buyers are coming in from Idaho. According to written testimony by the city of Ontario sent to lawmakers, the number of Idahoans traveling into the city is creating intense daily traffic, impacting their roads, infrastructure, public safety and health services.

“Oregon is by far the least-taxed state on marijuana on the west coast,” Owens said. “We are not going to promote more illegal sales, we are not going to promote more black market, we need to look at how communities can support themselves.”

According to the city, Malheur County has nine cannabis shops and more coming. The shops gross around 2,500 sales per day.

“If this bill were approved it would help Ontario cover its costs from the influx of traffic stemming from the high volumes of sales to Idahoans,” Findley said.

But one business owner shared strong opposition to the bill.

“I have been in business since 2014 and it’s been a constant barrage of trying to take more and more of our market share and having a 333% sale tax increase for the city is complete un-Oregonian,” Oscar Nelson said.

According to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, the city does not believe this will hurt cannabis sales.

“These taxes will be passed on to the purchasers and they won’t purchase less because of it,” Brown said. “That’s just what the elasticity studies show across multiple states throughout the U.S. with taxation changes to the marijuana industry, it doesn’t have an impact on the demand for the product.”

According to the city’s written testimony, “an average retail transaction of $112 will not be impacted by an increase of $7 for customers coming in from Idaho to make these purchases.”

Local voters would have to sign off on the higher tax.

Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

