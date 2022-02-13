ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Coldwell Banker adds associate in Sun City

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBMy9_0eDQQE8A00

Ryan Swiatowiec associated with the Sun City Bell office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent.

“I have had a front-row seat to watching my father-in-law, Kevin Mayer, work in the real estate field and am fortunate and grateful to have his guidance as I start my new real estate career,” said Swiatowiec. “I am looking forward to beginning this career with all the support that comes with being affiliated with Coldwell Banker.”

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, he was an enrollment coordinator for Western Governors University.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout the state. Coldwell Banker Realty is part of Realogy Brokerage Group, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company.

Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Sun City, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Business
Sun City, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mayer
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
71
Followers
118
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.suncitywestindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy