Columbia wrestlers enjoy individual success at districts, sending 16 to state

ST. PETERS — Columbia Public Schools teams were at Fort Zumwalt East for the Class 4 District 2 wrestling championships Saturday and found individual success.

Columbia schools — including Tolton in Class 1 — had 16 male wrestlers qualify for the MSHSAA state championships, which are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Advancing to state required finishing in the top four of your weight class.

Here is a rundown of local grapplers' district performances:

Hickman advances half a dozen

The Kewpies possess the most state qualifiers out of all CPS schools with six.

No. 1-ranked Hickman freshman Hank Benter continued his tear through the 106-pound weight class, staying undefeated on the season. Benter defeated Ashton Atkins of Fort Zumwalt South by a 6-5 decision to win the district title and his first trip to state.

His older brother, junior Hayden Benter, won his finals match at 126, defeating Francis Howell Central's Peyton Shepard in an 8-5 decision to win his district title.

Freshman Dain Almquist took second at 220 after getting pinned by Jayden Moffett of Fort Zumwalt South.

Other Kewpies to qualify for state include Ethan Barr (138), Cole Harrell (170) and Adryan White (182). All three won their last matches to secure third place on the podium.

Hickman finished fifth as a team at the meet, the highest district finish for any Columbia squad.

Rock Bridge sends five

The Bruins had five wrestlers qualify for the state meet, headlined by two individual district champions.

Reigning state champion and No. 1-ranked Carter McCallister won at 138 pounds. McCallister stayed on track for his second state title by defeating Francis Howell Central's David Cross by a 3-1 decision in a close title match.

Grant Anderson won at 120 by pinning Fort Zumwalt West's Bradyen Eikermann for the top spot on the podium.

The Bruins also had Conner Marshall place third at 113, Owen Twaddle third at 152 and Kosh Oduwole fourth at 285.

Battle pushes a pair forward

Austen Wetzel lost in the 160-pound title match to Holt's Andrew Peppin in a 6-5 decision but still qualified for state — his second trip after missing out in 2021.

Elijah Segovia secured his trip to state at 195 after defeating Fort Zumwalt West's Hunter Atwell in a 9-5 decision, but could not wrestle in the third-place match due to an injury. Segovia placed fourth.

Tolton sends three to Mizzou Arena

Tolton traveled to Versailles for the Class 1 District 2 meet, where the Trailblazers had three wrestlers qualify for state.

Frank Ruether defeated Blake Eads of Sherwood in a 19-4 decision to place atop the podium at 126 pounds. Tolton’s lone returning state qualifier, Justus Martin, earned a 6-1 decision for a district title at 138. Frank Hazelrigg defeated Kwynnon Duvall 13-8 at 145 to place third and advance.

