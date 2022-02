UFC 271 witnessed one of the greatest knockouts of the night. Jared Cannonier with a statement in the main card against top contender Derek Brunson. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson came into this fight with the sole intention of being the next title contender. While Brunson almost finished Cannonier in the first round, Jared showed why is one of the best in the business as he TKO’d Brunson in the second round. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the entire arena was stunned by Jared’s TKO.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO