MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sources tell WCCO-TV that Minneapolis police would not serve the search warrant that ended in the death of Amir Locke unless it was a “no-knock” warrant. St. Paul police originally asked for a “knock-and-announce warrant,” but only went back to get the “no-knock” warrant after Minneapolis police said they would not serve the first one, the sources said. The original warrants are sealed as they are connected to a homicide investigation, St. Paul police say. They will be kept sealed until the court directs them otherwise. The raid at Bolero Flats on Marquette Avenue was part of the St. Paul...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO