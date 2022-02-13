Your View: Statues

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normally I don't waste time trying to reason with members of the far right as such is clearly impossible, and I usually ignore their false statements. However Jim Schwegel's recent attempt to call my last letter false has some points in it that are too egregious to let pass...

The Independent

Cori Bush displays photo of lynching on House floor in protest at efforts to censor Black history

Rep Cori Bush displayed a photo of a lynching on the House floor as she delivered a speech denouncing Republican attempts to censor the United States’ history of racism.“St Louis and I rise today because if America’s students are not taught the truth in school, we can at least make the House of Representatives their classroom,” the Missouri Democrat said in a speech. Ms Bush’s words come as schools across the country attempt to ban books that deal with racism. Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win the commonwealth’s governorship in a decade largely on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shondaland.com

Black History Now: Rep. Cori Bush Isn’t Here to Play Nice

Celebrating the contributions of Black people in America is an important part of our country’s story. But too often reflections on Black History Month focus on a few iconic figures and not the myriad of unsung heroes who’ve influenced our lives. This year, we’re highlighting some of the women making Black History Now, including an architect working to end mass incarceration, a woman aiming to train 100 Black female pilots, an award-winning journalist who’s changing the way we view American history, and a congresswoman fighting for her district. This group of dynamic and groundbreaking women are making the world better today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

16 Black women who shaped history

One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we've compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.
SOCIETY
milwaukeeindependent.com

Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
SOCIETY
buzzfeednews.com

9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

There's a lot to celebrate this week — Year of the Tiger! Lunar New Year! Black History Month! We loved Stephanie Shih's incredibly smart and gorgeously detailed Asian American still lifes. (What makes a still life "Asian American"? Read the piece!) CNN looked at how people celebrated the arrival of Lunar New Year around the world. We also looked at the incredible life of James Van Der Zee, one of the most influential photographers of New York from the time of the Harlem Renaissance and beyond.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
The Week

Black Lives Matter signs get Library of Congress exhibit

Digitized versions of signs and other pieces of art created during the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C., are now part of a Library of Congress exhibit, NPR reported Saturday. According to NPR, when "authorities took down the fence" that separated protesters from Lafayette Park "in early...
WASHINGTON, DC
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
NBC News

Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint

Alabama welcomes visitors at the “First White House of the Confederacy,” a historic home next to the state Capitol where Confederate President Jefferson Davis lived with his family in the early months of the Civil War. The museum managed by the state’s Department of Finance says it hosts...
ALABAMA STATE
first5la.org

African Americans, we are not monolithic

Alex Wade | First 5 LA Communities Program Officer. I am bringing my personal perspective on how agencies can make improvements to approaching systems change efforts that affect African American families in communities with limited resources. For starters, “African Americans are not a monolithic group of people,” but in many instances we are viewed this way. Of course, it would be much easier to accomplish goals if there was a one size fits all approach, but that is not the case and that is one of many reasons why systems change work is complicated.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TIME

The U.S. Capitol Is Filled With Racist Depictions of Native Americans. It's Time for Them to Go

Speaking in support of a bill to remove all portraits of Confederates from public display at the United States Capitol last year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that the idea of artworks in the Capitol that honor “people who advocated cruelty and barbarism” is a “grotesque affront” to American ideals. The bill passed the House in June 2021, and although it has not yet come before the Senate, some states have voluntarily removed statues , including one of Robert E. Lee , honoring those who once fought for slavery from the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kimbrough: Black history and America’s footrace

For many, Black History Month is about reflection. Carter G. Woodson, who is credited with establishing what has become Black History Month, prophetically wrote, “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world.”. While I wholly...
EDUCATION

