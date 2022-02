My Hero Academia is speeding towards its grand finale whether we are ready or not, so now is the perfect time to look ahead and try and figure out the roadmap to the ending! Kohei Horikoshi is now readying for the next major war of the Final Act, and it's likely that it will serve as the final conflict between the heroes and villains. If the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc is anything to go by, this coming war will be lasting for the better part of the year as it ushers in the next, and probably final status quo for the series.

