Hello Wisconsin! Details on ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHello Wisconsin! Fans of That ‘70s Show are headed to Point Place in the ‘90s with Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter for the Netflix spinoff series, aptly titled That ‘90s Show. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon starred as Eric and Donna in the original...

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Share Set Photos as Production Begins on Spinoff

Production has officially begun on That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show as Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith share photos from the set. The news comes just days after Netflix revealed the cast of new characters for the upcoming revival, including Callie Haverda as Red (Smith) and Kitty’s (Rupp) granddaughter Leia Forman. It has yet to be confirmed whether Leia’s parents, original show stars Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), will be returning for the series.
Netflix’s That ‘90s Show Is Now In Production, See How Its Two That ‘70s Show Alums Celebrated

It was just back in early October that Netflix gave fans of That ‘70s Show some great news that likely made up (a bit) for the streamer dumping the series from its lineup. We’ll now be getting to revisit some of the good folks in Point Place, Wisconsin with That ‘90s Show, which will follow Donna and Eric’s daughter, Leia, as she visits her grandparents, Kitty and Red Forman, for the summer. Luckily, That ‘90s Show is already in production, and we can see how Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) celebrated.
That ’70s Show Spin-Off That ’90s Show Reveals Cast

The AV Club is reporting today that the That 90s Show cast has been revealed. Netflix’s That 70s Show spin-off is being overseen by Gregg Mettler, who was executive producer and writer for FOX’s That 70s Show. Along with Mettler, co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner will be returning along with their daughter, Lindsay Turner, to oversee the production.
‘That ’70s Show’: How Bruce Willis Ended Up as a Cameo on the Show

How in the world did Fox sitcom That ’70s Show get movie star Bruce Willis to do a cameo on the show? It certainly was something to behold. Willis, known for his Die Hard movies, also had a turn on TV on the show Moonlighting with Cybill Shepherd. Still, getting a cameo from Willis was a real get. Here’s how it went down thanks to a little help from ScreenRant.
‘That ’90s Show’ Adds 6 Season 1 Series Regulars

Netflix’s That ’70s Show sequel has found a new batch of teens for Kitty and Red to attempt to watch over. Netflix announced Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos have signed on as That ’90s Show regulars. The newcomers...
Is There A Need For That ’90s Show?

How could you forget That ’70s Show? Sure, the final season sucked, but prior to the departures of several important cast members, it was a joy spending time with goofy Eric Foreman, his girlfriend Donna, the superficial and self-centered Jackie, the foreigner Fez, the not-so-smart Kelso, and the laidback Hyde. It was a classic series that defined a dream reality of the 70s but captured the hearts of millions because of the great cast and being genuinely funny for the most part. The series was successful for a period of time, and it spawned a spin-off, That ’80s Show. Now, I never even heard of the show until recently as it was apparently a short-lived spin-off that didn’t feature any of the original cast and was actually trashed upon release. It only lasted for one season after Thirteen episodes. That brings us to That ’90s Show, which was actually announced back in October and this time two prominent cast members will make their returns. That’s Kitty and Red Forman, easily another highlight of the original That ’70s show; The series will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Recently, the production of That ’90s Show started, though there’s no official date on when the show will premiere. However, the question surrounding this article is, does That ’90s Show really need to exist?
'The Rookie' Spinoff in the Works at ABC

Nathan Fillion's hit police drama The Rookie is getting its first spin-off. The new series follows the same format but moves it to the FBI. Former Reno 911! star Niecy Nash will play the oldest rookie at the FBI academy, similar to how Fillion's character began the show as the oldest LAPD rookie, reports Deadline.
Here Are The Full Cast of Netflix THAT 90s SHOW

Come home to Wisconsin! Netflix “THAT ‘90s SHOW” finds its next generation point place cast. Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos join Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Series Regulars. Logline: Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman,...
