Hello Wisconsin! Details on ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ‘90s Show’

How could you forget That ’70s Show? Sure, the final season sucked, but prior to the departures of several important cast members, it was a joy spending time with goofy Eric Foreman, his girlfriend Donna, the superficial and self-centered Jackie, the foreigner Fez, the not-so-smart Kelso, and the laidback Hyde. It was a classic series that defined a dream reality of the 70s but captured the hearts of millions because of the great cast and being genuinely funny for the most part. The series was successful for a period of time, and it spawned a spin-off, That ’80s Show. Now, I never even heard of the show until recently as it was apparently a short-lived spin-off that didn’t feature any of the original cast and was actually trashed upon release. It only lasted for one season after Thirteen episodes. That brings us to That ’90s Show, which was actually announced back in October and this time two prominent cast members will make their returns. That’s Kitty and Red Forman, easily another highlight of the original That ’70s show; The series will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Recently, the production of That ’90s Show started, though there’s no official date on when the show will premiere. However, the question surrounding this article is, does That ’90s Show really need to exist?

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO