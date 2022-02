The Denver Broncos have an interesting offseason after missing yet another trip to the NFL playoffs. They have already made at least one head-turning move when they hired Nathaniel Hackett as the franchise’s newest head coach and the successor of Vic Fangio. Hackett, formerly the offensive coordinator of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, is also about to be joined on the Broncos’ coaching staff by someone that he is very familiar with, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO