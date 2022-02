Changing it up. Ava Michelle quickly fell in love with all the differences between the first Tall Girl movie and Tall Girl 2. “First of all, I think it looks very different. … Both were beautiful in their own way, but I think artistically, they look very different,” the Netflix star tells J-14 exclusively. “But this one, I mean, I think one of my favorite things from when I read the script was how much we follow each character and how everyone has their own arc, and everyone can show their differences and their insecurities and their confidence. How everyone can support each other or not support each other or learn to support each other. I love every character in this story and I was really glad that we were able to explore everyone’s story lines.”

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO