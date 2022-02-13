ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jL7cR_0eDQOFen00

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say an enraged mob has stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan.

The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police. The violence took place in Punjab province.

Police rushed to the scene, where a man was found surrounded by angry people. A police officer and two subordinates tried to take custody of the man but the crowd began throwing stones at them, seriously injuring one officer.

The identity of the man accused of blasphemy is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Brooklyn hit-and-run: Man dead after being struck in crosswalk

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police early Friday were looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man crossing a Brooklyn street before speeding off Thursday night, according to the NYPD. Authorities said the 44-year-old man was using the crosswalk to cross the street at the intersection of Bergen Street and Fourth […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two teens charged for shooting off-duty cop in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, are both charged with attempted murder after a Feb. 5 shooting incident, police said Friday. The off-duty officer was shot in the foot while attending a vigil for a community member at a West Harlem building, police said. The officer, who is a member […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Stoned#Blasphemy#Mosque#Police#Multan#Ap#Muslim
WGN News

Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade pleaded not guilty Friday to scores of criminal charges. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment, during a court […]
WAUKESHA, WI
The Guardian

Mob stones mentally ill man to death for ‘desecrating Qur’an’

An angry mob stoned to death a mentally ill man in Pakistan, authorities have said, in the country’s latest case of blasphemy-related violence. Dozens of people have been arrested over the lynching, which happened on Saturday evening in a remote village in Punjab province, after it was alleged that the victim had burned some pages of the Qur’an, according to Tahir Ashrafi, the prime minister’s special representative on religious harmony.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRGV

Bond reduced for man accused in death of Weslaco doctor

Bond has been reduced for a man accused in the death of a Weslaco doctor. Josue Benavidez is now being held on a $150,000 bond, down from $1 million. Police say Benavidez recruited two others to kidnap Dr. John Dominguez in 2019. The final moments of the doctor's life were...
WESLACO, TX
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Chinatown stabbing death identified after arrest

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is expected to face murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman to death after following her home and into her Chinatown apartment early Sunday, according to the NYPD. Police on Monday said Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody and arrested on charges including murder and burglary after […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man snatches woman’s shoe as she exits Brooklyn subway station

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in Brooklyn was left with only one shoe after a man randomly ripped her sneaker off as she exited a subway station on Wednesday. Police said the 47-year-old woman was walking up the stairs at the Grand Army Plaza station in Park Slope around 11 a.m. when it happened. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Couple whose baby daughter died with more than 60 broken bones jailed

A couple have been jailed after their eight-week-old baby died with more than 60 broken bones in her body.During their police interviews, Naomi Johnson, 24, and Benjamin O’Shea, 26, claimed paramedics caused the fractures suffered by their daughter Amina-Faye – but they were found guilty by a jury of causing or allowing her to suffer serious physical harm.Amina-Faye had 41 fractures to her ribs and 24 fractures to her limbs when she died in April 2019.Judge Nigel Peters QC, sentencing at Inner London Crown Court, said that “sadly” this is “yet another harrowing case of parents abusing or being cruel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexico resort shooting leaves 2 Canadian tourists dead, 1 wounded

Two Canadians were killed Friday and one more wounded in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico's Caribbean coast, state authorities said. Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said via Twitter that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man tries to rape, robs woman in lobby of Manhattan building

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man tried to rape a woman in the lobby of her East Village apartment building early on Saturday, police said. The attacker approached the 23-year-old woman in the lobby of the building near Saint Marks Place and First Avenue around 5 a.m., police said. He sexually assaulted the woman, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Gary Jenkins: ‘Sadistic’ homophobic killers laughed after murdering psychiatrist

CCTV footage showed the moment attackers laughed and hugged just an hour after a homophobic attack that killed a psychiatrist.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff’s city-centre Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July 20 last year.The father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales.CCTV footage released by police showed Edwards and Strickland laughing and smiling not long after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

PIX11

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy