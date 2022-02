CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Freshman Paolo Banchero recorded 16 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to lead No. 7 Duke to a 72-61 win at Boston College on Saturday. Ten of Banchero's points came in the first half, and he finished the night 7-of-14 from the field to help the Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) win their fifth consecutive road game. Duke also completed a stretch of four contests in eight days that saw head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team earn three victories away from home.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO