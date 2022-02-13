Republican Women of Yoakum to host candidate forum Feb. 18

YOAKUM, Texas – The Republican Women of Yoakum will host a candidate meet and greet for area candidates from Lavaca, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties.

Candidates running for Congress in District 27 and many other candidates in local races are expected to attend.

The forum will take place at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck Street, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

The meet and greet begins at 5 p.m. The forum will start at 6:30 p.m.

You can buy some homemade chicken noodle soup during the meet and greet for $10. Funds will go to support the Republican Women of Yoakum and defray expenses for the event.

The meeting is free for all to attend. The public is encouraged to attend.

For more information call 361-772-1442.

