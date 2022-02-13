ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Producers Of '90 Day Fiancé' Send Couple Into The Wild In 'Love Off The Grid'

The producers of 90 Day Fiancé are putting couples in search of love in the wild!. Jen Taylor, one of the cast members, opened up to us about her experience in the wild life. "It was kind of a twofold. I was scared to go physically and then also scared to...

Why ‘1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Star Vannessa Cross’ Dating Life Is ‘Horrible’

TLC's newest reality series 1000-Lb Best Friends follows four women as they attempt to lose weight. The show, which follows in the footsteps of smash hits My 600-Lb. Life and 1000-Lb. Sisters, chronicles besties — and roommates — Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold, as well as friends Vannessa Cross and Ashely Sutton, on their respective personal weight loss journeys.
Love off the Grid New show on Discovery +

Four couples think they have found “the one,” with one problem: one partner lives completely off the grid – no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. From the Producers of the Cultural Phenomenon ‘90 DAY FIANCÉ’ comes LOVE OFF THE GRID, which follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. For the first time, these couples will live together in total isolation to see if they can make it work in the wild. Each couple will have to learn to adapt as they attempt to build a life together. This isn’t just partners vs. the elements – this is about testing the limits of nature and their relationship. They must hunt for food, gather resources and maintain the homestead. But to what extremes will these couples go to make it work for love?
"Love Off the Grid" on Coast Live

Four couples think they have found "the one," with one problem: one partner lives completely off the grid – no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. From the Producers of the Cultural Phenomenon "90 Day Fiance" comes "Love Off the Grid", which follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. Jen Taylor and Charlie Moore join us to talk about the upcoming season and what to expect!
