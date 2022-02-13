The Producers Of '90 Day Fiancé' Send Couple Into The Wild In 'Love Off The Grid'

Four couples think they have found “the one,” with one problem: one partner lives completely off the grid – no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. From the Producers of the Cultural Phenomenon ‘90 DAY FIANCÉ’ comes LOVE OFF THE GRID, which follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. For the first time, these couples will live together in total isolation to see if they can make it work in the wild. Each couple will have to learn to adapt as they attempt to build a life together. This isn’t just partners vs. the elements – this is about testing the limits of nature and their relationship. They must hunt for food, gather resources and maintain the homestead. But to what extremes will these couples go to make it work for love?

