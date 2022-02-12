ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Zombie Reveals Another Set Photo From ‘The Munsters’ Movie

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Zombie recently released another photo from the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of The Munsters. The photo reveals that Jorge Gracia will be featured in the film as Floop, Dr. Wolfgang's assistant and Herman Munster's best friend. Check out the first look at Garcia as Floop below....

mxdwn.com

New Trailer for Sequel to Horror Classic ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Released by Netflix

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film, titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will focus on an entrepreneur from San Francisco named Melody, played by Sarah Yarkin, who visits Texas on a business trip with her sister Lila, played by Elsie Fisher, and their two friends Dante and Ruth, played by Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson. The group of friends will find themselves at the mercy of serial killer Leatherface, portrayed in this film by Mark Burnham. The role of Leatherface was first performed in the 1974 installment by Gunnar Hansen, who passed away in 2015. Olwen Fouéré plays the role of Sally Hardesty, a character from the original film who swore vengeance against Leatherface. The role of Sally was first performed by Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014.
96.5 The Rock

Original ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Narrator Returns For New Film

“The events of that day were to lead to the discovery of one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”. Those words appear at the start of the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre from 1974, spoken by a narrator who just so happened to be John Larroquette, the future star of NBC’s Night Court in his debut film role. In a fun callback to the original, the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which is intended as a decades-later sequel to the first movie in the saga, will also feature Larroquette’s voice as narrator.
96.5 The Rock

10 Must-Watch Horror Movies That Are Totally Metal

There’s never been a time when rock and metal music wasn’t influenced by horror. From early – and relatively tame – progenitors such as Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and KISS to newer and more extreme acts (White Zombie, King Diamond, Autopsy, Cannibal Corpse, Ice Nine Kills, Mortician, etc.), these styles are famously dominated by artists whose songs, artwork, music videos and live theatrics revel in the macabre.
ComicBook

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Director Confirms No Violence Had to Be Cut for Netflix

Throughout the history of the horror genre, films have undergone edits or censorship for certain sequences that take the terror to shocking heights, but in the case of David Blue Garcia's new Texas Chainsaw Massacre, he didn't have to tone anything down for its Netflix debut. Even with the brutality that is seen in theatrically released films, filmmakers will go on to release uncut or expanded versions of films that contain things too intense for theaters, though Garcia recently pointed out that producer Fede Álvarez actively encouraged him to keep making the violent sequences even more excruciating. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre hits Netflix on February 18th.
Collider

'Cursed Films' Renewed for Season 2 on Shudder

Shudder announced today that Cursed Films is coming back for a second season. The docu-series explores the creepy legends surrounding supposed cursed movies, revealing all the spooky coincidences that led to some of horror's biggest productions being considered cursed by the cast and crew. The first season of Cursed Films...
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Underrated 2021 Horror Movie

February may be the month of love, but that isn't stopping HBO Max from giving subscribers a taste of spooky season. The streamer, one of several major competitors in the ongoing streaming wars, is set to add the underrated Guillermo Del Toro-produced horror movie Antlers later this month. Antlers is set to be available for streaming on the platform on Friday, Feb. 11, exactly four months after it first premiered at Beyond Fest in October 2021. The film enjoyed a theatrical release in the U.S. later that same month.
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Official Netflix Trailer

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin....
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
ComicBook

New John Wick: Chapter 4 Set Photos Reveal Reshoots Are Happening

Though production on John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly wrapped up last year, new set photos reveal that some reshoots/additional photography have taken place on the sequel. The Daily Mail brings us these photos which feature stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane in the snow-clad landscape of a New York City park. Considering how things ended between these two, and their franchise history with meetings in parks, it's possible that this could be a sequence from the ending of the new movie. In which case, maybe don't click if you don't want to potentially be spoiled for John Wick 4.
Collider

7 Best New Movies & Shows on Shudder in February 2022

Ah, yes. Another month, another slew of great horror content coming to Shudder. The popular streaming service for all-things horror has a great mix of classic and modern titles arriving this month. If you’re looking for the best in indie horror or even something with a little edge for your significant other this Valentine’s Day, Shudder’s got a little something for every horror fan to enjoy.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
ComicBook

Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Shows Off "Final Girl Support Group" Photo From Set

Last year saw the long-awaited release of Halloween Kills, the follow-up to Halloween (2018), which featured the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. The David Gordon Green-directed films were always meant to be a trilogy, and the third installment is currently in production. Curtis has already shared some photos of her character on the Halloween Ends set, and she's also been showcasing her co-stars on Instagram. In the actor's latest post, she included a photo with Andi Matichak, who plays her granddaughter, as well as Kyle Richards, who returned in Halloween Kills as Lindsey Wallace, the character she played as a kid in the original Halloween. In the post, Curtis plugs the new book, The Final Girl Support Club by Grady Hendrix.
Times Union

Photos: Hallmark movie sets up for filming at DeFazio's

The specialty grocer A. DeFazio's Imports on Thursday will stand in as an Italian market in 1950s New York City for a few scenes in a Hallmark movie. Production crews on Wednesday were seen preparing the set – unloading classic cars, installing new signage and placing props – ahead of filming.
ScreenCrush

Samuel L. Jackson Shares Set Photo From ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson revealed a behind-the-scenes selfie from the set of upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, hinting at the possibility of Nick Fury flashback scenes. The new show will star Jackson as the iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, working alongside the shapeshifting alien sect known as the Skrulls — which have previously appeared in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook

Tales of the Walking Dead Casts Cowboy Bebop's Daniella Pineda

Daniella Pineda is going from the Solar System to the Walking Dead Universe. As reported by Variety, The Cowboy Bebop and The Originals star is the latest actor to land an undisclosed role in Tales of the Walking Dead, the AMC anthology spinoff set in the world of The Walking Dead. Pineda joins previously announced cast members Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (ER), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), and Parker Posey (Lost in Space), who will appear across the six-episode first season now filming​ for a summer 2022 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
GamesRadar+

New Batgirl set photos reveal Michael Keaton's Batman

Michael Keaton's Batman has been seen on the set of Batgirl. The HBO Max movie stars Leslie Grace as the titular vigilante, real name Barbara Gordon, while J.K. Simmons plays her father Jim Gordon. Brendan Fraser is the villain Firefly, and Ivory Aquino has been cast as Barbara's friend Alysia Yeoh.
ComicBook

Buffy Revamped Retells Series From Spike's Perspective

Buffy Revamped will offer Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans in the United Kingdom a new experience of the original television series. Buffy Revamped is a one-person stage show performed by actor Brendan Murphy, who previously put on the show Friend, retelling the entirety of beloved sitcom Friends from the perspective of Central Perk barista Gunther. Here, he's inhabiting the role of Spike, the vampire who started as one of Buffy's greatest foes before becoming an ally. The two eventually entered a complicated relationship. Though only created to appear in a few episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Spike (played in the show by James Marsters) proved a fan-favorite character and kept coming back until eventually joining as a series regular in season four. He even miraculously survived Buffy the Vampire Slayer's season finale to join the spinoff series Angel in that show's fifth and final season. Spike also carried a solo comic book series for a time and several miniseries.
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Successfully Transitioning to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen. To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
