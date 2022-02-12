Rob Zombie Reveals Another Set Photo From ‘The Munsters’ Movie

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film, titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will focus on an entrepreneur from San Francisco named Melody, played by Sarah Yarkin, who visits Texas on a business trip with her sister Lila, played by Elsie Fisher, and their two friends Dante and Ruth, played by Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson. The group of friends will find themselves at the mercy of serial killer Leatherface, portrayed in this film by Mark Burnham. The role of Leatherface was first performed in the 1974 installment by Gunnar Hansen, who passed away in 2015. Olwen Fouéré plays the role of Sally Hardesty, a character from the original film who swore vengeance against Leatherface. The role of Sally was first performed by Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014.

