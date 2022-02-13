ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

The struggles of teaching, celebrating Black history locally

By Cecilia Trevino
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week commenced Black History Month for all Americans. However, with a very minimal Black population, the border city of Laredo which is rich in culture does not quite embrace the celebration like other areas around the country. According to the most recent census, 0.5% of Laredo’s population is...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Miami Herald

Attempts to cancel Black history grow stronger. But our stories must always be told | Opinion

In the not-too-distant past, on the first Sunday of Black History Month, Black churches throughout the country — my church included, were getting ready to present their monthlong program that told the stories of African Americans in this country. Some of the stories depicted how we came to this country — bound and in chains and stuffed in the middle passages of slave ships.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

In the Black South, You’re Always Considered

This is an edition of Imani Perry's newsletter, Unsettled Territory. Sign up here.​​. On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I’ve been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that’s saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Society
HuffingtonPost

Cancel Black History Month

Black History Month is already off to a great start. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plan to retire last month, giving President Joe Biden an opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise by nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Naturally, the GOP is “offended” that the president has...
POLITICS
TODAY.com

Craig Melvin on teaching his biracial children the importance of Black history

At one point during the pandemic, my son said about his sister: “Well, Sibby is white like Mommy, and I’m brown like Daddy.” All four of us were there, and I thought to myself: “We should probably use this as a teachable moment.” We explained that they are biracial. We explained that Mommy is white, and Daddy is Black, which means they are both. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter a whole lot, because we’re human beings, and that’s what is most important.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#American History#Black History Month#Racism#Tamiu#The Humanities Department#Civil Rights Movement#The Chicano Movement
milwaukeeindependent.com

Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
romper.com

Black History Month Is A Chance For White Americans To Reckon With The Progress We Haven't Made

From its inception, Black History Month has always served many purposes. It’s a time that Black people collectively revel in the beauty and joy of our culture, and give tribute to the Black pioneers whose shoulders we stand on. For the rest of the nation, it’s a grand scale opportunity to reflect on the indelible mark Black people have made to the growth of this country. And more importantly, to use Black History Month as a barometer for what progress has taken place since the previous year, and what still needs to be done.
SOCIETY
Motherly

The untold stories of the mothers of our Black History Month heroes

When I first found out I was going to be a mother, I was overtaken by conflicting emotions that came over me as soon as I held the positive pregnancy test in my hands. I stared down in disbelief while happiness grew in my heart and panic started to surge in my stomach. This was what I wanted, but I was also fully aware of how dangerous motherhood could be as a Black woman in the United States. I knew that Black women faced biases in healthcare systems, that we were more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth as a result, and I was up to date on the many instances of violence inflicted upon Black children. This knowledge terrified me.
SOCIETY
Vogue Magazine

9 Writers Share Their Book Recommendations for Black History Month

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Upper World by Femi Fadugba asks a fundamental question – does our fate lie within our own hands or is it already set from the moment we are born? It is the story of Esso who is trying to survive the day, and Rhia whose story takes place 15 years in the future. Their lives are intertwined in a strange, fascinating way. I love the way the story explores quantum physics, temporal theories and characters with real concerns – all in a very accessible way. The Upper World is a thought-provoking, provocative and entertaining read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kiss951.com

Black History Month Heroes You Should Know: Lucy Stanton

Happy Black History Month! This is the first blog of a series of blogs called “Black History Month Heroes You Should Know”. Each blog focuses on the life and career of a Black American whose work has shaped American history. The focus of today’s blog is Lucy Stanton,...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy