The struggles of teaching, celebrating Black history locally

When I first found out I was going to be a mother, I was overtaken by conflicting emotions that came over me as soon as I held the positive pregnancy test in my hands. I stared down in disbelief while happiness grew in my heart and panic started to surge in my stomach. This was what I wanted, but I was also fully aware of how dangerous motherhood could be as a Black woman in the United States. I knew that Black women faced biases in healthcare systems, that we were more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth as a result, and I was up to date on the many instances of violence inflicted upon Black children. This knowledge terrified me.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO