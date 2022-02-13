ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians win gold in men's cross-country skiing relay

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 1 day ago
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Russian Olympic Committee took gold in the men's 4 x 10-kilometer cross-country skiing relay during the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after the second training for the women's downhill skiing event was canceled because of a snowstorm.

Snow fells in Beijing on Saturday and Sunday where after no wet weather had been reported since began on Feb. 3, and athletes have had to compete on man-made snow. An alert from Accuweather has noted that Beijing could experience dense fog through Wednesday.

Despite the weather conditions, ROC team members Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov and Sergey Ustiugov each held firm leads over other teams -- finishing the 40-kilometer race with a time of 1:54:50.7. The win marked the fourth gold medal, and 17th medal overall, for the ROC.

The ROC also won a silver medal Sunday after Konstantin Ivliev's second-place finish in the men's 500-meter short-track speedskating event and two bronze medals. Angelina Golikova finished in third place in the women's 500-meter long-track speedskating event and Eduard Latypov took the bronze in the men's 12.5-kilometer pursuit event.

The silver medal in the men's 4 x 10-kilometer cross-country skiing relay went to Norway with a time of 1:55:57.9 and France took the bronze medal with a time of 1:56:07.1.

Norway is leading the national medal count with nine gold medals and 21 medals overall -- thanks in part to big wins during biathlon events on Sunday.

The United States won one medal Sunday when Erin Jackson took the gold medal in the women's 500-meter long-track speedskating event. However, Team USA also took significant wins in other events leading to their finals.

Kaillie Humphries currently holds the track record of 1:04.44 for her first-place win during Heat 1 of the women's monobob sledding event at the Yanqing National Sliding Center on Sunday. The finals for the monobob event will be held Monday.

Humphries is competing for the U.S. in the debut of the one-woman bobsled event. She won two gold medals for Canada in bobsledding events during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and in Sochi, Russia, in 2014 -- as well as a bronze medal for Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Laura Nolte of Germany took second place in the heat with a time of 1:04.74 while Christine de Bruin of Canada took third with a time of 1:05.12.In a second heat, Humphries took first again with a time of 2:09.10 while de Bruin took second and Nolte took third.

Meanwhile, the U.S. men's hockey team remains undefeated after beating Germany 3-2 during its final match of the preliminary round during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, earning the top seed for the quarterfinals.

Round-robin play for men's and women's curling continued on Sunday with the U.S. women's team standing in a third-place tie with Britain and Sweden behind Switzerland and Japan. Sweden defeated Team USA with a score of 10-4 on Sunday.

Sweden leads the men's curling standings where Team USA is sixth, despite an 8-6 win against China on Sunday.

The third training for the men's large hill ski jumping event was also held Sunday ahead of the team competition on Monday, with Slovenia's Cene Prevc scoring at the top of the results with 69.4 points after a jump distance of 132 meters.

Norway's Robert Johansson and Halvor Egner Granerud scored in second and third place respectively, another achievement for the country's team.

The second training for the Gundersen Large Hill/10-kilometer Nordic Combined event were held Sunday with a third training scheduled for Monday. Kristjan Ilves of Estonia took first place during the training with Jens Luraas Oftebro and Espen Bjoernstad of Norway taking second and third respectively.

The second women's downhill was cancels with another one scheduled ahead of Tuesday's race. One week ago, the men's downhill was was pushed back. Snow failed to scrap the men's giant slalom.

Beijing Winter Olympics medals: scenes from the podium

The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaillie Humphries
KCRA.com

2022 Winter Olympics Day 8 Top Moments: Watch Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner win gold in mixed snowboard cross

American Lindsey Jacobellis, the first member of Team USA to win a gold medal in Beijing with her performance in snowboard cross, has earned another spot at the top of the podium. She and teammate Nick Baumgartner were golden in the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In men’s hockey, Team USA toppled rival Canada for the first time at an Olympics in 12 years.
SPORTS
9NEWS

Top 2022 Winter Olympics moments for Saturday: Snowboarding, hockey, skating

BEIJING, China — From snowboarding to skating, here are Saturday's top video moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team USA scores gold in mixed team in snowboarding following this week’s historic moment for the sport as Shaun White had his final run Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, 16 years after winning the first of his three gold medals.
SPORTS
Reuters

Figure skating-No more Games for Americans Hubbell and Donohue

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the Olympic rings on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium after winning a bronze medal on Monday. Having finished fourth in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, savoured their emotional...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gold
Beijing, CN
China
Sports
France
Skiing
Norway
Sweden
Japan
Switzerland
Germany
Vancouver, CA
The Associated Press

Young US hockey team beats Canada to start Olympics 2-0

BEIJING (AP) — It’s no secret the young United States men’s hockey team is fast and skilled. Turns out the kids can hit, too. Answering all the questions raised about their youth and inexperience, the U.S. went toe to toe with Canada in a bruising matchup between the longtime rivals. Using not just speed and skill but also a healthy dose of physicality against bigger, stronger opponents, the Americans emerged with a hard-earned 4-2 victory Saturday and are unbeaten in two games at the Olympics.
HOCKEY
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Sports

Beijing Elevator Doors Crunch ‘Humility' Out of Team USA's Hilary Knight

Hilary Knight has been seemingly unstoppable for Team USA since arriving in Beijing. The hockey star has four goals and three assists through five games, with the United States going 4-1 and clinching a spot in the semifinals. Knight, 32, is competing in her fourth Olympics after winning silvers in 2010 and 2014 and gold in 2018.
HOCKEY
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Odermatt's calculated risk earns Swiss third Alpine gold

YANQING, China, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Giant slalom gold medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland credited a risky decision to change his skis, despite leading after his first run in Sunday's race, for his country's third Alpine skiing gold medal of the Winter Olympics. Odermatt was leading after the first run...
SPORTS
The Independent

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted U.S. law that criminalizes doping schemes in events involving American athletes. The law calls for fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who participate in doping programs that influence international sports.“Doctors and coaches who give performance-enhancing drugs to athletes are directly liable" under the...
U.S. POLITICS
