ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Peacemaker Star Says Goodbye to Character in Touching Musical Video

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finale of Peacemaker is hitting HBO Max on Thursday, and there's one main character who tragically didn't survive the penultimate episode, "Stop Dragon My Heart Around." After it was revealed earlier in the season that Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) was actually a butterfly, the team eventually discovers that Murn is...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who's the Actress Behind the Armorer in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. During Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunites with two of his fellow Mandalorians, the armorer and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). Both the armorer and Paz are believers in 'The Way of the Mandalore,' a Mandalorian creed that forbids its followers from ever taking their helmets off. So, we hear the armorer's voice, but we never see what she looks like.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

tWitch Admits He's Not Ready to Say Goodbye to 'Ellen,' Talks Star-Studded 'Dirty Dancing' Show (Exclusive)

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is still processing The Ellen DeGeneres Show coming to an end after 19 seasons. ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the dancer -- who's been the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014 -- on Monday's episode of Entertainment Tonight and he talked about the long-running show's final season, as well as his new celebrity dancing competition series, The Real Dirty Dancing.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Report Hints at Season 3 Release Window on Disney+

A possible time frame for the Season 3 release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been revealed, with the popular Disney+ series leaning towards a late 2022 premiere. While fans have waited for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to continue their adventures, the duo made surprise appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian has essentially taken over Episodes 5 and 6 of Book of Boba Fett, continuing the storyline from the Season 2 finale and sending Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen to the background. Now, a new report gives an insight as to when The Mandalorian Season 3 will return.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
James Gunn
mxdwn.com

Netflix Unveils Teaser Trailer For Sci-Fi Comedy ‘The Adam Project’

Thursday morning, Netflix dropped their teaser trailer for their upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy, The Adam Project. The film will follow a young boy, played by Walker Scobell, who is still mourning the passing of his father. When a mysterious man, played by Ryan Reynolds, shows up in his family shed, his world is turned upside down. After watching the man, he is convinced that it is actually himself from the future. The two team up to fight back against what appears to be an alien attack, although it is never fully specified in the trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Boys spin-off will include bizarre Rick and Morty style crossover

The Boys Presents: Diabolical features a stylistic crossover with cult series Rick and Morty. Joining the Amazon Prime Video library next month, this eight-episode spin-off from The Boys is rendered in a different form of animation each episode, which you can see for yourself in the teaser trailer above. Wait...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

PEACEMAKER: Yes, That Was Actually John Cena Playing The Piano In This Week's Episode

In the closing moments of this week's episode of Peacemaker, "Murn After Reading," Christopher Smith plays a beautiful instrumental cover of Mötley Crüe's "Home Sweet Home" on the piano. It's a lovely scene which shows us a more soulful and artistic side of the ruthless vigilante, and a lot of fans wondered if John Cena actually played the tune himself.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacemaker#Hbo
ComicBook

Peacemaker Star Danielle Brooks Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video From Episode 5

In honor of Peacemaker's fifth episode, "Monkey Dory." James Gunn was joined by some of the HBO Max show's cast for a Twitter watch party. Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo on the series, was unable to join the event but did treat fans to a behind-the-scenes video from the episode. Warning: "Monkey Dory" Spoilers Ahead! At the end of the episode, Adebayo is messing around with Peacemaker's (John Cena) X-ray helmet, which leads to her discovering that Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) is a butterfly. Murn catches her catching him, and the episode ends with him chasing her down. In Brooks' video, you can see the moment from a bts perspective.
TV SERIES
michiganchronicle.com

Lizzo Makes Her Mom Feel ‘Special’ As She Plays New Music In Touching Video

Lizzo‘s music is known for bringing her fans joy — and this time around, it’s her mom reaping the benefits of her music. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to social media on Thursday to share a sweet clip of the moment she played her new song entitled “Special” for her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson, making for a precious, viral mother-daughter moment.
MUSIC
EW.com

Ryan Reynolds meets his younger self in new The Adam Project trailer

Ryan Reynolds has met his match: himself. The Deadpool star has reunited with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for The Adam Project, and the first trailer offers a peek at this time-travel adventure film with a heart of gold. Newcomer Walker Scobell plays Adam Reed, a 12-year-old kid going through...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals Peacemaker Actor Auditioned as Two Characters

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 6. Peacemaker series creator James Gunn reveals the actor who auditioned as two characters because of the twist in Thursday's "Chapter 6: Murn After Reading." Carrying out an arrest warrant for Peacemaker (John Cena), Detective Song (Annie Chang) — along with the rest of the Evergreen Police Department — becomes host to the parasitic aliens called Butterflies. Butterfly leader Goff (a.k.a. 'Eek Stack Ik Ik') burrows into Song's brain, puppeteering her corpse as Goff/Song readies the troops for an extraterrestrial invasion of Earth (to the appropriate tune of Reckless Love's "Monster").
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner Getting Their Own Disney+ Series

On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced new titles coming to Disney+, including unscripted shows from Brie Larson and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner. Larson is producing the docuseries Growing Up. Renner is featured in the series Rennervartions. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced these projects, along with several others, during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour. "With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand," Davis said (via a press release). "I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform."
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

Channing Tatum talks body hair changes for upcoming 'Magic Mike 3' film, plus more celeb news

Channing Tatum says he's going au naturel for 'Magic Mike 3'. "The times, they are are-changin'" … and that goes for male dancers, too! Channing Tatum stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 8 to discuss his new movie, "Dog," which he stars in and directed. But when the conversation turned to the shaved head Channing sports in the movie, Jimmy apparently couldn't resist asking the actor and director to share his body hair plans for the upcoming third installment of "Magic Mike." "Speaking of hair removal, what about 'Magic Mike?'" Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?" Jimmy inquired. Channing smiled. "No," he said. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural." Jimmy didn't drop it, though. Instead, he asked if waxing is no longer on-trend for male dancers. "I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just … it's a new day. It's a new day," Channing replied. Jimmy was on to him. "Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" he asked. "Yep, pretty much," Channing said with a chuckle. "A little bit of hair is fine!" Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct the new film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," but Channing told "Entertainment Tonight" he's unsure if Matthew McConaughey will return for this installment. He also said he's already started rehearsing, "every day for three hours a day in a garage in the Valley." Filming is slated to start next month in London and Italy, according to ET.
MOVIES
Collider

'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series Delayed at Disney+

It's not always happily ever after, as Disney has opted to not move forward at the moment with the Beauty and the Beast prequel series for Disney+, per Deadline. The series, if made, will star Luke Evans and Josh Gad in their respective roles of Gaston and LeFou from the 2017 remake. This news is rather shocking given that production was ramping up to begin in Europe, not to mention the announcements of several recent casting additions.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy