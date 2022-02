Has any food had a better glow-up than the chicken wing? Formerly seen by many as a throwaway part of the bird, chicken wings found new meaning in the 1960s as a delicious, hot sauce-coated finger food (via USA Today). The mind behind their re-purposing is still debated. However, one thing that's for sure is that whoever whipped up that first batch of hot wings certainly did a favor for Americans, who, according to C Store Decisions, were expected to chow down on a whopping 1.42 billion wings during last year's Super Bowl alone.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO