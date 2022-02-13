ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Next Epic Horror Film

By Rebecca Murray
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele’s Nope drops its first official trailer which seems to indicate Earth’s about to host some unwelcome visitors. The two-minute video starts off innocently enough, introducing the owners of the Hayward Ranch...

epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
First Showing

First Little Tease for Jordan Peele's Next (Sci-Fi?) Horror Film 'Nope'

"Run! Get out!" Here we go again! Universal has unveiled a tiny sneak peek at the new movie from Jordan Peele titled Nope, arriving in theaters this summer. This preview is hidden at the end of a 30-second promo spot called "From Jordan Peele" - with footage from Get Out and Us with a tease of what's coming next "From the mind of Jordan Peele". Ohh yes, bring it on. There's no actual plot details available yet, we know nothing about what's going on in this movie, it's still a big secret. But from this tease, it definitely seems to be about aliens. They're all looking up! There's a cloud on the poster! So it has to be about aliens, right!?!? We'll find out when the trailer drops during the Super Bowl soon. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing some alien creature?). Check out this tease below and check back in for the full trailer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Peele Shares First Images From "Nope" Starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer

It's about time for another Fright Night presentation from Jordan Peele and Co. The comedic actor has become a leading force in the genres of horror and thriller films, especially as it pertains to bringing characters from marginalized communities to the forefront. We've received praiseworthy projects including Get Out, Us, and Candyman, and it seems that Peele is back with another as he brings the world, Nope.
ComicBook

Jurassic Park Producer Teases More Movies After Jurassic World: Dominion

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion has been billed as being the culmination of both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series of films, but according to producer Frank Marshall, fans shouldn't count on the cinematic franchise going extinct, as there will "absolutely" be more films in the series. However, given the finality of the upcoming sequel, the filmmaker noted that the minds behind the series will regroup to determine the best way to move forward with the series, while the animated Netflix series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will keep the spirit of the franchise alive as fans wait for the next film. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10th.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
showbizjunkies.com

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Announces May Premiere and Debuts a New Poster

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have set a May 25, 2022 premiere date for the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new series stars Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan and has Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader. The limited series’ cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira...
showbizjunkies.com

‘Firestarter’ Trailer: Zac Efron Plays Dad to a Girl with Special Powers

Universal Pictures’ trailer for the new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter finds the parents of a young girl with extraordinary powers arguing over the best approach to keeping her safe. The dad’s certain that if the feds ever discover her pyrokinetic powers the authorities will lock her away forever.
showbizjunkies.com

Jurassic World Dominion Trailer Shows Humans Have Really Screwed Things Up

The nearly three minute trailer for Jurassic World Dominion opens with dinosaurs running free and a reminder that life will find a way. It’s then revealed that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) has been keeping his favorite velociraptor safe by hiding her away from other humans. The trailer also features...
showbizjunkies.com

‘Better Things’ Releases Its Fifth and Final Season Trailer

The trailer for FX’s Better Things season five puts fans of the critically acclaimed series through the emotional wringer. It’s fantastic we finally get new episodes, but seeing the trailer makes the fact there’s only one season left really hit home. Pamela Adlon returns to lead the...
showbizjunkies.com

‘Men’ Teaser Trailer: A Terrorized Jessie Buckley Faces an Unknown Enemy

A24’s trippy teaser trailer for Men gives away absolutely nothing other than the fact Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (Lost Daughter) is front and center in the story. There are only a couple lines of dialogue in the teaser, however, one – “What the F*ck?” – perfectly captures the reaction while watching this first glimpse at writer/director Alex Garland‘s latest film.
showbizjunkies.com

‘Lightyear’ Releases a Buzz-Worthy New Trailer

Disney and Pixar’s new trailer for Lightyear reveals what the Space Ranger was up to in the years before we met him in Toy Story. Chris Evans lends his voice to Buzz during the character’s early career as a Space Ranger. “Buzz’s world was always something I was...
showbizjunkies.com

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Official Trailer

The full official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted online following a shorter version’s premiere in the minutes leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl. The trailer’s release was accompanied by an updated poster in support of the upcoming May 6, 2022 theatrical release.
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ Western Series Starring Dominic Cooper

AMC+ is delving into the spaghetti Western genre with their upcoming dramatic series, That Dirty Black Bag. The first trailer introduces Dominic Cooper (Preacher) as a small-town sheriff named Arthur McCoy and Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent) as a bounty hunter who lugs around the bag in the series’ title. Why? Because cutting off heads and carrying them around in a bag is a lot less difficult than carting around an entire body.
showbizjunkies.com

Hulu Announces 2022 Premiere Dates and Unveils New Teaser Trailers

Hulu’s set a March 29, 2022 premiere date for The Girl From Plainville based on a true murder case and starring Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, and Chloe Sevigny. The premiere date was announced during Hulu’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. Hulu offered up a first look at the limited series with the release of a short teaser trailer, and also unveiled the official trailer for Life & Beth starring Amy Schumer.
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Deep Water’ Teaser Trailer with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The psychological thriller Deep Water has launched its first teaser trailer and confirmed the film will have its premiere on Hulu rather than in theaters. Deep Water‘s based on Patricia Highsmith’s popular novel and its first intense trailer introduces Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as a couple whose marriage isn’t as happy as it appears.
