MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attempt to steal a vehicle in South Memphis left a man dead, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said Roger Crigler Jr. and a 17-year-old were trying to steal a 2003 Chevy Tahoe on Mason St. on Saturday, Feb. 5. The 17-year-old told police that, during the burglary, someone came out of a nearby townhome and shot Crigler.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO