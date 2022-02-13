ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

By ROB GILLIES, COREY WILLIAMS - Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' of up to 50,000 truckers begins to arrive in Ottawa ahead of a weekend of protests against the vaccine requirements to cross the US-Canada border

A huge convoy of up to 50,000 Canadian truck drivers arrived in Ottawa on Friday night ahead of a planned protest this weekend against vaccine mandates for drivers. Since January 15, all Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated must take a COVID-19 test and quarantine when driving back from the United States.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police#Protest#Covid#Ap#Canadian
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold near Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Canada trucker protest - live: Protesters remain on Ambassador bridge in standoff with police

A standoff ensued between police and protesters on Saturday night as authorities moved to end the trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.Many of the trucks were removed from the bridge but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic.The move by authorities to begin disbanding the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Ottawa truckers and supporters staying despite threats of arrest and bridge blockade clearing

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Fist-bumping their way down Ottawa's slushy streets, supporters of the truckers' protest who showed up in Canada's capital city Saturday pushed back on threats made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, denounced aggressive action taken against supporters in Windsor, Ontario, and vowed to keep bringing supplies to truckers who have been stationed near Parliament Hill for more than two weeks.
PROTESTS
AFP

Canadian protesters out in force again, key bridge still blocked

Canadian demonstrators led by truckers angry over Covid-19 restrictions defied police and kept occupying a key bridge Saturday, while thousands more rallied in the capital as a two-week-old protest showed no signs of abating. The demonstrations have inspired copycat protests that are now spreading around the globe, including to France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the United States. The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian protesters dig in

OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ottawa's police chief has resigned after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers, a city official said on Tuesday. A trucker-led movement calling on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Ontario court grants injunction to end U.S.-Canada border blockade

WINDSOR, Ontario (Reuters) - An Ontario judge on Friday granted an injunction to end the blockade of North America’s busiest international land border by protesters opposed to coronavirus restrictions. The judge said the injunction would come into effect at 7 pm ET (0000 GMT) on Friday evening to give...
POLITICS
WEKU

Police work to remove protesters at the busiest crossing at the U.S.-Canada border

WINDSOR, Ontario — Canadian police moved in to remove protesters Saturday at bridge border crossing that has disrupted Canada US trade. Protesters at the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada remained despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
freightwaves.com

Border, Ottawa protesters could lose CDLs, face prison, fines: Ontario premier

Protesters who continue to block the U.S.-Canada border at the Ambassador Bridge and occupy parts of Ottawa as part of the Freedom Convoy could face heavy consequences including fines, jail time and the loss of commercial driver’s licenses, the premier of Ontario said on Friday as the Canadian province declared a state of emergency.
ADVOCACY
thecentersquare.com

Midwest truckers watching Canadian convoy protest closely

(The Center Square) – Truckers throughout the Midwest are watching closely to see what happens with the convoy in Canada protesting that country’s COVID-19 mandates. The protest with large trucks blocking major routes in Canada and parking in the streets of Ottawa has been ongoing since late January.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy