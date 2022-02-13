Treating long-haul COVID continues to confound medical community: ‘More questions than answers’

When Stephanie Hedrick realized she was still suffering from shortness of breath, blurry vision and brain fog months after recovering from Covid-19, she knew she needed more help than her primary care doctor alone could provide. "Not every doctor knows everything," said the 62-year-old, a retired teacher from the US state of Virginia. After months of rehabilitative therapy at a specialized clinic in the nearby capital Washington, Hedrick was finally able to play in the waves with her five grandkids this summer. The MedStar Covid Recovery Program that she turned to is part of a new wave of clinics specifically treating patients suffering from long Covid -- a post-infection syndrome that can affect nearly every system in the body, causing sometimes debilitating symptoms.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO