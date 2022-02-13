ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Treating long-haul COVID continues to confound medical community: ‘More questions than answers’

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kels Rosario tested positive for COVID-19 before there was a vaccine and again after he got the shots. He suspects an illness at the beginning of the pandemic also was caused by the coronavirus. One bout was enough to send him to the hospital four times and turn his...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Long COVID: Why aren't my symptoms going away? Why did they come back? Am I a long-hauler?

For most people who contract COVID-19, the symptoms are mild or moderate -- or even non-existent -- and they pass between a few days to about two weeks. But for some COVID patients symptoms never go away, or they resurface after weeks of apparent health. Sometimes symptoms appear weeks later for people who never experienced symptoms when they first caught it. Fatigue. Shortness of breath. Coughs, headaches, difficulty thinking clearly and more, and they can be debilitating.
PUBLIC HEALTH
magnoliastatelive.com

Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19

Most people who get infected with the coronavirus recover within a few weeks. However, some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months after they are infected. They have what are known as long-haul symptoms of COVID-19. As such, they are sometimes called COVID-19 long-haulers. Sometimes, even patients who had a mild or asymptomatic coronavirus infection can become long-haulers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Vox

What causes long Covid? Scientists are zeroing in on the answer.

Even as the number of new Covid-19 cases in the US is dropping, hundreds of thousands of Americans are still testing positive every day. More than 28 million new cases have been reported since Omicron emerged in the US just two months ago, and the variant now drives 99.9 percent of cases, as of January 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

About 1-in-3 COVID-19 patients developed a new symptom months later

About one-third of COVID-19 patients often suffered a new COVID-19 symptom months later, another sign of the damaging effects of long COVID-19. The news: A new study published in the medical journal The BMJ found that 32 out of every 100 older adults infected with COVID-19 in 2020 developed one new COVID-19 symptom that required medical attention in the months after infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
oknursingtimes.com

Antihistamines show promise in treating long COVID-19 symptoms

Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the experiences of two such patients co-authored by nursing scholars at the University of California, Irvine. The effects of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medical School#Volunteers#Capital Punishment#Asthma#Omicron
Newsday

Questions and answers about COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than 5 years old

Children as young as 6 months could soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if federal regulators agree the shots are safe and effective. Pfizer-BioNTech this week asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve two doses for children ages 6 months to 4 years old, with the expectation that a third dose would be needed shortly thereafter. The vaccine is already available for children 5 and up.
KIDS
Union Leader

North Hampton doctor studying, treating long-haul COVID patients

NORTH HAMPTON — Wendy Goodro got COVID in December 2020. After a period of seeming recovery, she started to seriously relapse at the end of July, a decline that continued into late fall. It was almost impossible for her to complete daily tasks like bathing or brushing her teeth....
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WCNC

Frequently asked question about covid-19 answered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Should I get a booster shot? What about my children? What about the Omicron variant, do I need a booster? Here to walk us through some of the most asked questions is Victor Armstrong with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Long haul Covid patients find hope in recovery clinics

When Stephanie Hedrick realized she was still suffering from shortness of breath, blurry vision and brain fog months after recovering from Covid-19, she knew she needed more help than her primary care doctor alone could provide. "Not every doctor knows everything," said the 62-year-old, a retired teacher from the US state of Virginia. After months of rehabilitative therapy at a specialized clinic in the nearby capital Washington, Hedrick was finally able to play in the waves with her five grandkids this summer. The MedStar Covid Recovery Program that she turned to is part of a new wave of clinics specifically treating patients suffering from long Covid -- a post-infection syndrome that can affect nearly every system in the body, causing sometimes debilitating symptoms.
ROANOKE, VA
hazard-herald.com

Questions About COVID Home Tests? A Pharmacy Expert Has Answers

THURSDAY, Feb. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Those hard-to-find COVID-19 home tests are becoming more available, particularly with the U.S. government offering four free tests for every household. So far, roughly 60 million American households have ordered the free tests, according to the White House. But many folks still have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kcpw.org

A significant number of COVID-19 survivors face a ‘long haul’

According to the World Health Organization, Long COVID is a condition that occurs in people who were infected with COVID-19 and who have symptoms “that last for at least 2 months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.” It’s a necessarily broad definition, as scientists are still barely scratching the surface in their understanding of the chronic condition in its many forms. By some estimates, more than a third of all COVID-19 patients will develop some form of the illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
frmedia.org

UPDATE: FRCMedia Staff Member Still Living with Long-Haul COVID Symptoms

A large majority of people who contract COVID-19 recover fully. There are others, however, that have experienced prolonged physical and neurological symptoms. These have been identified as long-haul COVID cases. A member of our FRCMedia staff is one of those dealing with the effects of long-haul COVID. Denisse Pumagualle contracted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nprillinois.org

Statewide: Seeking answers for COVID-19 'long haulers'

It has been one of the most troubling mysteries of the pandemic. Why do some people wind up with lingering symptoms, months after their infections, and others don't?. A doctor joins us to discuss his work that might provide some answers and relief for patients. We also talk with Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Common Over-the-Counter Medication May Provide Relief for People With Long COVID-19 Symptoms

Widely available, over-the-counter antihistamines have the potential to restore daily function. Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the experiences of two such patients co-authored by nursing scholars at the University of California, Irvine.
SCIENCE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
140K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy