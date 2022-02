BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Merrimack College men's hockey team could not be denied Sunday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse, as the Warriors netted four unanswered goals to knock off Vermont, 4-1. The Catamounts got on the board first early on in the second period, but Declan Carlile's goal late in the frame tied it, then a trio in the third, including an empty net goal, pushed Merrimack to the win. Jake Durflinger was credited with the game-winner after he broke the tie 3:10 into the final frame, then Alex Jefferies and Liam Walsh had the insurance markers.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO