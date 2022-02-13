ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vietnam ending pandemic restrictions on international flights

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJbaa_0eDQJM0v00
© Getty Images

Vietnam authorities announced it will end its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on international flights starting Feb. 15, Reuters reported.

Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Administration deputy director Dinh Viet Son said on Sunday that officials have begun informing partners about their new policy but that China was the only country to not agree to resume commercial flights, according to a state-run newspaper.

"Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level," Dinh Viet Son reportedly said.

Vietnam's tourism industry took a hit after it imposed border restrictions at the start of the pandemic in order to keep case counts low, Reuters reported.

Vietnam health officials recorded nearly 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 39,000 virus-related cases, Reuters reported.

According to official data, 98 percent of Vietnam’s 98 million population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Earlier this year, Vietnam began resuming international flights in 15 markets while slowly easing virus imposed restrictions, also ordering vaccinated travelers to quarantine for three days upon arrival, Reuters noted.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Red alerts put on travel to Mexico from the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus. The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk”  warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Reuters
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

The Philippines will open to international travelers February 10

Travelers hoping to visit the beautiful islands and beaches of the Philippines have had to shelve their plans for nearly two years due to Covid-19. But at long last, it’s time to get those plans back on track: The country will reopen its borders to foreign tourists, including Americans, on February 10.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
loyaltylobby.com

Vietnam Intends To Reopen For International Tourists In March Or April

Vietnam has taken some baby steps on its quest to reopen the country for international tourists by first allowing visitors on package tours to enter the Phu Quoc and other parts of the country. The country last month started to allow arrivals with a three-day quarantine before being allowed to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

CDC warns against travelling to 22 countries with ‘very high’ levels of Covid-19

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning against 22 new destinations over rising Covid-19 cases, including highly-vaccinated countries like Australia and Israel.Travellers are better off visiting China under the agency’s Covid Travel Health Notices, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the few countries ranked the on CDC’s the lowest warning level.The CDC now recommends avoiding travel to more than 100 destinations in its "Level Four: Very High" category with this week’s new additions amid a worldwide Omicron surge.Among the latest additions to the Level 4 list are countries with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swedish journalist becomes the story in Beijing quarantine

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Swedish journalist who was whisked off to isolation by ambulance at the Beijing Olympics has found a way to keep working, writing a diary of his time in Chinese quarantine for his newspaper. Philip Gadd tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Beijing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

When Will COVID Restrictions End?

A growing number of European countries are starting to ease up on COVID restrictions (or ending them entirely), and Americans are taking notice. While case rates remain high in many E.U. countries, hospitalizations and deaths are not surging as they have previously—potentially indicating these countries are entering a more workable phase of the pandemic, The Guardian reports. Denmark is doing away with all pandemic restrictions, for instance, while the Netherlands, France, and Belgium are also lifting rules to varying degrees. England, where omicron is peaking, dropped public mask mandates and vaccine passports earlier this month. Naturally, many in the U.S. are wondering: When will COVID-19 restrictions end for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Hong Kong’s zero-covid approach meets growing frustration

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents expressed growing frustration Thursday after new, tighter coronavirus restrictions went into effect, imposed by city leaders in line with Beijing’s zero-COVID policy. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered new strict measures to take effect Thursday as the highly-contagious omicron variant of...
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Here are the COVID travel rules for international trips

Should I stay or should I go now? That’s the conundrum for people longing to travel internationally. Plans to take at least one vacation with family and friends in the next six months is a priority for more than 4 in 5 people, according to Expedia. Roughly half of millennials (49%) and Gen Z (47%) are likely to travel internationally or already have an international trip booked.
TRAVEL
wibqam.com

Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure

HANOI (Reuters) – More than 17 million Vietnamese students were due to return to school on Monday for the first time in about a year, the health ministry said, as authorities announced plans to start vaccinating children from as young as five against COVID-19. The Southeast Asian country lifted many of its coronavirus curbs in October, but almost all students had been confined to taking online classes since early last year.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Philippines welcomes back foreign travelers after 2 years

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines lifted a nearly two-year ban on foreign travelers Thursday in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fueled surge eases. Foreign travelers from 157 countries with visa-free arrangements with the Philippines who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative...
LIFESTYLE
The Hill

The Hill

474K+
Followers
57K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy