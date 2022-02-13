Vietnam ending pandemic restrictions on international flights

© Getty Images

Vietnam authorities announced it will end its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on international flights starting Feb. 15, Reuters reported.

Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Administration deputy director Dinh Viet Son said on Sunday that officials have begun informing partners about their new policy but that China was the only country to not agree to resume commercial flights, according to a state-run newspaper.

"Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level," Dinh Viet Son reportedly said.

Vietnam's tourism industry took a hit after it imposed border restrictions at the start of the pandemic in order to keep case counts low, Reuters reported.

Vietnam health officials recorded nearly 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 39,000 virus-related cases, Reuters reported.

According to official data, 98 percent of Vietnam’s 98 million population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Earlier this year, Vietnam began resuming international flights in 15 markets while slowly easing virus imposed restrictions, also ordering vaccinated travelers to quarantine for three days upon arrival, Reuters noted.