House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) believes that President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will need bipartisan support to get confirmed, according to this McClatchy report. Rep. Clyburn is also encouraging the President to nominate Judge Michelle Childs for the vacancy. Judge Childs currently sits on a federal district court in South Carolina and was previously nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Rep. Clyburn also claims Judge Childs would have the support of South Carolina's two Republican Senators, Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO